How to become a Moonshiner in Red Dead Online

Since its inception, Red Dead Online has introduced five roles to the main game. These roles function as classes, and the newest one included in the Moonshiners DLC is the Moonshiner, a more illicit role than the rest. So, how does one go about becoming a Moonshiner?

Becoming a Moonshiner in Red Dead Online

The new Moonshiner role is an offshoot of the original Trader specialist role in Red Dead Online introduced in the latest update. To unlock the class, you first need to become a Trader and then get the role up to level five. This can be expensive since you must purchase a Butcher’s Table for 15 Gold Bars to get started as a Trader. You can do this from the Wilderness Outfitters store.

Next comes the hard part: Leveling up your Trader role to level five. There are a few things you can do to level up quickly.

How to level up your Trader role

Start as a humble trader. Image via Rockstar Games

The fastest way to level up your Trader profession is to track and hunt certain animals, then bring them back to Cripps at camp. The rarer the animal you hunt, the faster your Trader role levels up. Kill them carefully to acquire perfect pelts, which hastens your leveling progress further.

Additionally, start doing local deliveries as soon as they become available. Completing these local deliveries grants you double or triple the experience compared to Cripps’ deliveries. Alternate between these two types of deliveries to quickly rank up your Trader role, and you should reach level five fairly quickly.

Once you meet the prerequisite, it’s time to move on to your new profession.

How to start the Moonshiner role

Your new profession awaits. Image via Rockstar Games

Now that your Trader role has hit level five, you can switch to the new Moonshiner role. To do this, Cripps tells you to head to the Emerald Ranch in the Heartlands region of New Hanover. Once you get here, you will meet “Lightning” Maggie Fike, the woman responsible for running the moonshine trade in the past. Talking to her gets you started in your new profession.

After the initial dialogue progresses, you can buy a Moonshining Shack. This gets pretty expensive, so ensure you have 25 Gold Bars saved up. Once you do, place your Moonshining Shack on the overworld, and you should be good to go.

You can’t start your new bootlegging operation without the needed supplies and distiller. You need to save Marcel from some outlaws to begin production. Then, it’s only a matter of finding the required resources for your recipes, and you can begin.

You can play through the Moonshiner missions to progress through Maggie’s storyline and eventually unlock up to 10 new recipes for your business.

