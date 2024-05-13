When is the first Red Dead Redemption coming to PC? Latest RDR1 rumors explained

Before Arthur Morgan’s harrowing story, John Marston shook the gaming world in Red Dead Redemption. And the classic Western game could finally be coming to PC.

Although John’s story in RDR1 takes place after the events of RDR2, PC players have never experienced the 2010 title without a console. But now it appears as though the long wait could finally be coming to an end.

Here’s everything we know so far about the rumored PC port of RDR1 to PC, along with its potential release date.

When could Red Dead Redemption come to PC?

John Marston could be coming to a PC near you. Image via Rockstar Games

Red Dead Redemption 1 is likely coming to PC soon, according to a mention found within the files of the Rockstar Games launcher’s site by Tez2.

“Journey across the sprawling expanses of the American West and Mexico in Red Dead Redemption, and its zombie-horror companion, Undead Nightmare, now playable on PC,” the site’s files say. “Experience the epic Western adventures that defined a generation.”

According to Tez2, the Rockstar launcher’s site file was updated on May 13, with these “marketing strings” which are similar to “the same way Rockstar promotes GTA 5.” Tez2 claimed “it looks like Rockstar is gearing up” for the RDR1 release on PC, but no further information was found.

Currently, there’s no concrete release date for RDR1 on PC. But if the data mine by Tez2 is to be believed, an announcement could be coming within the next few weeks and months of 2024.

RDR1 originally released on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2010, but saw a worldwide re-release on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in August 2023. It has never been available on PC until now.

It’s likely this version of RDR1 will be a port of the 2023 re-release for PS4 and Switch, but that’s not confirmed at this time either. Official news about the potential PC version should be coming some time soon.

This article will be updated with more information once it becomes available.

