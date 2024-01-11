What’s the best order to play Red Dead Redemption 2’s missions in?

There are over 100 missions across eight chapters in the main story and epilogue of Red Dead Redemption 2. Even if you discount the epilogue, there are still roughly 80 missions you need to start and complete before you can close the book of Arthur Morgan and his gang.

During the main story and epilogue, Rockstar Games offers a tremendous of freedom to you in regards to the order in which you can complete your missions. Every chapter offers multiple missions you can complete at various points, making it seem like there is no technical correct order of doing them. However, due to chronological factors, there is actually a best order to complete Red Dead Redemption 2‘s missions in.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

The best order to play Red Dead Redemption 2’s missions

Red Dead Redemption has a lot of missions to complete | Screenshot via Rockstar Games

Thanks to some dedicated fans online, we have a list of the Red Dead 2 missions in the “technically” correct chronological order. The list also takes into account what characters say to Arthur Morgan and events that happen in the world that affect what missions are done first or can be left for later. By following the missions in this order, the narrative of Red Dead 2 should be slightly easier to follow, and specific cutscenes will be played at more appropriate times.

You can see the full mission list in the best order below:

Chapter 1: Colter

Outlaws from the West

Enter, Pursued By A Memory

The Aftermath of Genesis

Old Friends

Who the Hell is Leviticus Cornwall?

Eastward Bound

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

Chapter 2: Horseshoe Overlook

Who is Not Without Sin?

Polite Society, Valentine Style

Exit, Pursued by a Bruised Ego

Good, Honest Snake Oil

Americans at Rest

The First Shall Be Last

Money Lending and Other Sins I

Money Lending and Other Sins II

The Spines of America

Money Lending and Other Sins III

Paying a Social Call

We Loved Once and True I, II, III

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad A Quiet Time

Blessed are the Meek?

Pouring Forth Oil

Pouring Forth Oil II, III

A Fisher of Men

Pouring Forth Oil IV

An American Pastoral Scene

The Sheep and the Goats

A Strange Kindness

Chapter 3: Clemens Point

The New South

Further Questions of Female Suffrage

American Distillation

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad The Course of True Love I, II

An Honest Mistake

The Course of True Love III

Advertising, the New American Art I, II

The Fine Joys of Tobacco

Magicians for Sport

Money Lending and Other Sins IV

Horse Flesh for Dinner

Friends in Very Low Places

Preaching Forgiveness as He Went

Sodom? Back to Gomorrah

Blessed are the Peacemakers

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad A Short Walk in a Pretty Town

Blood Feuds, Ancient and Modern

The Battle of Shady Belle

Chapter 4: Saint Denis

The Joys of Civilization

Angelo Bronte, Man of Honor

Help a Brother Out

Fatherhood and Other Dreams

No, No and Thrice, No

The Gilded Cage

American Fathers I

Brothers and Sisters, One and All

A Fine Night of Debauchery

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad American Fathers II

Horseman, Apocalypses

Urban Pleasures

Country Pursuits

Money Lending and Other Sins V

Revenge is a Dish Best Eaten

Banking, the Old American Art

Chapter 5: Guarma

Welcome to the New World

Savagery Unleashed

A Kind and Benevolent Despot

Hell Hath No Fury

Paradise Mercifully Departed

Dear Uncle Tacitus

Fleeting Joy

That’s Murfree Country

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

Chapter 6: Beaver Hollow

A Fork in the Road

Icarus and Friends

Visiting Hours

Just a Social Call

The Veteran

The Widow of Willard’s Rest

A Rage Unleashed

Of Men and Angels I, II

Goodbye Dear Friend

The Veteran II

The Delights of Van Horn

The Widow of Willard’s Rest II

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad The Veteran III

Archaeology for Beginners

Money Lending and Other Sins VI

Favored Sons

The Bridge to Nowhere

Honor Amongst Thieves

The Veteran IV

Money Lending and Other Sins VII

The Fine Art of Conversation

The Widow of Willard’s Rest III

Do Not Seek Absolution I

The King’s Son

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad Mrs. Sadie Adler, Widow I, II

Do Not Seek Absolution II

My Last Boy

Our Best Selves

Red Dead Redemption

Epilogue: Pronghorn Ranch

The Wheel

Simple Pleasures

Farming, For Beginners

Fatherhood, For Beginners

Old Habits

Jim Milton Rides, Again?

Fatherhood, For Idiots

Motherhood

Gainful Employment

The Landowning Classes

Epilogue: Beecher’s Hope

Bare Knuckle Friendships

An Honest Day’s Labors

Home Improvement for Beginners

The Tool Box

A New Jerusalem

A Quick Favor for an Old Friend

Uncle’s Bad Day

Trying Again

A Really Big Bastard

A New Future Imagined

American Venom

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

And there you have it, a comprehensive and complete list of every mission you should complete and what order you should complete them in for Red Dead Redemption 2. As always, you can complete the missions in whatever order you see fit, but this list offers the best way to see events happen in chronological order or how they would if you really were Arthur Morgan.

If you’re thinking about picking up Red Dead 2 for PC, check out our guide on the minimum and recommended specifications to see if your hardware matches up.