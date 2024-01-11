What’s the best order to play Red Dead Redemption 2’s missions in?

There are over 100 missions across eight chapters in the main story and epilogue of Red Dead Redemption 2. Even if you discount the epilogue, there are still roughly 80 missions you need to start and complete before you can close the book of Arthur Morgan and his gang.
During the main story and epilogue, Rockstar Games offers a tremendous of freedom to you in regards to the order in which you can complete your missions. Every chapter offers multiple missions you can complete at various points, making it seem like there is no technical correct order of doing them. However, due to chronological factors, there is actually a best order to complete Red Dead Redemption 2‘s missions in.
The best order to play Red Dead Redemption 2’s missions
Thanks to some dedicated fans online, we have a list of the Red Dead 2 missions in the “technically” correct chronological order. The list also takes into account what characters say to Arthur Morgan and events that happen in the world that affect what missions are done first or can be left for later. By following the missions in this order, the narrative of Red Dead 2 should be slightly easier to follow, and specific cutscenes will be played at more appropriate times.
You can see the full mission list in the best order below:
Chapter 1: Colter
- Outlaws from the West
- Enter, Pursued By A Memory
- The Aftermath of Genesis
- Old Friends
- Who the Hell is Leviticus Cornwall?
- Eastward Bound
Chapter 2: Horseshoe Overlook
- Who is Not Without Sin?
- Polite Society, Valentine Style
- Exit, Pursued by a Bruised Ego
- Good, Honest Snake Oil
- Americans at Rest
- The First Shall Be Last
- Money Lending and Other Sins I
- Money Lending and Other Sins II
- The Spines of America
- Money Lending and Other Sins III
- Paying a Social Call
- We Loved Once and True I, II, III
- A Quiet Time
- Blessed are the Meek?
- Pouring Forth Oil
- Pouring Forth Oil II, III
- A Fisher of Men
- Pouring Forth Oil IV
- An American Pastoral Scene
- The Sheep and the Goats
- A Strange Kindness
Chapter 3: Clemens Point
- The New South
- Further Questions of Female Suffrage
- American Distillation
- The Course of True Love I, II
- An Honest Mistake
- The Course of True Love III
- Advertising, the New American Art I, II
- The Fine Joys of Tobacco
- Magicians for Sport
- Money Lending and Other Sins IV
- Horse Flesh for Dinner
- Friends in Very Low Places
- Preaching Forgiveness as He Went
- Sodom? Back to Gomorrah
- Blessed are the Peacemakers
- A Short Walk in a Pretty Town
- Blood Feuds, Ancient and Modern
- The Battle of Shady Belle
Chapter 4: Saint Denis
- The Joys of Civilization
- Angelo Bronte, Man of Honor
- Help a Brother Out
- Fatherhood and Other Dreams
- No, No and Thrice, No
- The Gilded Cage
- American Fathers I
- Brothers and Sisters, One and All
- A Fine Night of Debauchery
- American Fathers II
- Horseman, Apocalypses
- Urban Pleasures
- Country Pursuits
- Money Lending and Other Sins V
- Revenge is a Dish Best Eaten
- Banking, the Old American Art
Chapter 5: Guarma
- Welcome to the New World
- Savagery Unleashed
- A Kind and Benevolent Despot
- Hell Hath No Fury
- Paradise Mercifully Departed
- Dear Uncle Tacitus
- Fleeting Joy
- That’s Murfree Country
Chapter 6: Beaver Hollow
- A Fork in the Road
- Icarus and Friends
- Visiting Hours
- Just a Social Call
- The Veteran
- The Widow of Willard’s Rest
- A Rage Unleashed
- Of Men and Angels I, II
- Goodbye Dear Friend
- The Veteran II
- The Delights of Van Horn
- The Widow of Willard’s Rest II
- The Veteran III
- Archaeology for Beginners
- Money Lending and Other Sins VI
- Favored Sons
- The Bridge to Nowhere
- Honor Amongst Thieves
- The Veteran IV
- Money Lending and Other Sins VII
- The Fine Art of Conversation
- The Widow of Willard’s Rest III
- Do Not Seek Absolution I
- The King’s Son
- Mrs. Sadie Adler, Widow I, II
- Do Not Seek Absolution II
- My Last Boy
- Our Best Selves
- Red Dead Redemption
Epilogue: Pronghorn Ranch
- The Wheel
- Simple Pleasures
- Farming, For Beginners
- Fatherhood, For Beginners
- Old Habits
- Jim Milton Rides, Again?
- Fatherhood, For Idiots
- Motherhood
- Gainful Employment
- The Landowning Classes
Epilogue: Beecher’s Hope
- Bare Knuckle Friendships
- An Honest Day’s Labors
- Home Improvement for Beginners
- The Tool Box
- A New Jerusalem
- A Quick Favor for an Old Friend
- Uncle’s Bad Day
- Trying Again
- A Really Big Bastard
- A New Future Imagined
- American Venom
And there you have it, a comprehensive and complete list of every mission you should complete and what order you should complete them in for Red Dead Redemption 2. As always, you can complete the missions in whatever order you see fit, but this list offers the best way to see events happen in chronological order or how they would if you really were Arthur Morgan.
