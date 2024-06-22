Forgot password
Where is Madam Nazar in Red Dead Online today?

Where's she off to now?
Published: Jun 22, 2024 03:04 pm

As the sun casts its golden hues over Red Dead Online, seekers of arcane artifacts and mysterious treasures see the enigmatic Madam, Nazar. While her merchandise is quite accessible if you have the booty, finding her is a challenge that a few can conquer as she’s the lone wanderer of the Wild West.

In this guide, we’ll go over where you can find Madam Nazar today in Red Dead Online.

Where is Madam Nazar today in Red Dead Online?

Madam Nazar location is marked on the red dead Online map for 22 June, 2024.
That’s where you’ll find her. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As of today, 22 June, Madam Nazar has chosen to establish her unique merchant stall in the northeastern part of the Red Dead Online map, near the Van Horn region, just before the Kamasa River. Madam Nazar is infamous for relocating her operations at 6 AM UTC daily (2 AM ET).

Madam Nazar, a solitary wanderer of the Wild West, blends her mystical trade of fortune-telling and rare merchandise with a unique nomadic lifestyle. Despite her hippie nature, there’s a discernible pattern to her movements, offering players a chance to get to her next stop before she sets up shop.

Madam Nazar's locations marked on the Rdd Dead Online map.
Follow the trail to catch her. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While locating her remains a challenge, this predictable unpredictability serves as a breadcrumb trail, hinting at her next enigmatic haven where she will once again set up shop in Red Dead Online.

facebook