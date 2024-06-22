Where is Madam Nazar in Red Dead Online today?

As the sun casts its golden hues over Red Dead Online, seekers of arcane artifacts and mysterious treasures see the enigmatic Madam, Nazar. While her merchandise is quite accessible if you have the booty, finding her is a challenge that a few can conquer as she’s the lone wanderer of the Wild West.

Recommended Videos

In this guide, we’ll go over where you can find Madam Nazar today in Red Dead Online.

Where is Madam Nazar today in Red Dead Online?

That’s where you’ll find her. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As of today, 22 June, Madam Nazar has chosen to establish her unique merchant stall in the northeastern part of the Red Dead Online map, near the Van Horn region, just before the Kamasa River. Madam Nazar is infamous for relocating her operations at 6 AM UTC daily (2 AM ET).

Madam Nazar, a solitary wanderer of the Wild West, blends her mystical trade of fortune-telling and rare merchandise with a unique nomadic lifestyle. Despite her hippie nature, there’s a discernible pattern to her movements, offering players a chance to get to her next stop before she sets up shop.

Follow the trail to catch her. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While locating her remains a challenge, this predictable unpredictability serves as a breadcrumb trail, hinting at her next enigmatic haven where she will once again set up shop in Red Dead Online.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy