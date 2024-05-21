Red Dead Redemption 1's main character John Marston walks in Armadillo. He's dressed with his traditional bounty hunter outfit and his black cowboy hat.
Leaked string code suggests Rockstar hit is riding onto Game Pass

Do you know what time it is?
Published: May 21, 2024 06:30 am

The original Red Dead Redemption, one of Rockstar’s biggest hits, is making its way to more subscription services, according to a new leak.

u/Timtendo12 on Reddit claims Red Dead Redemption might be coming to Xbox Game Pass and PS Plus Premium because they found a hidden string on the game’s website that mention the services. The hidden string on the game’s website reads: “Available for Nintendo Switch, PS3, PlayStation Plus Premium for PS4 and PS5, Xbox 360, and Xbox Game Pass for Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S.” The poster also added in a GTA Forums post that the website is filled with placeholders, which means this could be anything, so take the leak with a grain of salt.

John Marston pointing a revolver - he's wearing his signature brown hat with a small white bird feather in it
The game will be more accessible than ever. Image via Rockstar

Red Dead Redemption was initially released in 2010 and then ported to PS4 and Switch in 2023. Right now, you can buy the game or use the GTA+ subscription (only on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S) to play the game almost anywhere. While the mention of Xbox Game Pass and PS Plus could hint at something bigger in the works, it’s more likely the existing game versions are simply making their way to new subscription services.

None of these leaks mention PC, with the leaked string specifically mentioning Xbox Game Pass and no PC platforms like Steam or Epic Games Store. According to previous leaks, the PC version of Red Dead Redemption should be coming soon, and the hidden site strings mention Red Dead Redemption and the Undead Nightmare expansion are playable on PC.

Whether these leaks are related is unknown, but we’ll have to wait until the official announcements to know for sure.

