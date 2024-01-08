All Moose locations in Red Dead Redemption 2

You can sink hours into hunting in Red Dead Redemption 2, as there are dozens of different animals in the game to track down. One of the more difficult animals to find is the Moose.

The Moose is used to get the Perfect Moose Pelt required for multiple crafting recipes. The animal can be found in specific locations, most often near the water. However, even though there are multiple proven spots to hunt a Moose, their spawn rate is quite low, and it might take you a couple of tries to find it. So we’re here to help. Here are all the Moose locations in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Where to find Moose in Red Dead Redemption 2

Kamassa River

Kamassa River. Screenshot by Dot Esports via RDR2 Interactive Map

Northwest of Annesburg on Kamassa River is one of the first spots to find Moose in Red Dead Redemption 2. Keep your eyes open for a Moose near the water as you approach the river’s wider corner. In my case, I found one cow (female) Moose right by the river, drinking water.

Be careful when hunting in this area, though, as it’s filled with predators. There are black bears and a pack of wolves often roaming around the area and further to the east.

O’Creagh’s Run

O’Creagh’s Run. Screenshot by Dot Esports via RDR2 Interactive Map

Traveling west from Annesburg, you might get lucky enough to spot a Moose by the O’Creagh’s Run lake. As always, they are often found by the water, but there are lots of other animals by the lakes as well, including wild Horses and Elks.

Calumet Ravine

Calumet Ravine. Screenshot by Dot Esports via RDR2 Interactive Map

By Calumet Ravine, to the east of the Wapiti Indian Reservation, there’s a big body of water where a Moose can spawn. The area is quite rocky, so be careful when scouting for the Moose there. There’s a road wrapping around the entire lake, which you can use for a better overview of the area.

Cattail Pond

Cattail Pond. Screenshot by Dot Esports via RDR2 Interactive Map

There are a series of smaller lakes where Moose can spawn as you travel to the west side of the map. There’s one road that goes through almost all of these lakes, so it’s easy to visit them all in one go, starting with a Cattail Pond, just west of Valentine. Cattail Pond is a small lake that can have Moose, Rams, and Elks around it, but it’s also where you can start tracking down the Bighorn Ram Legendary Animal.

Barrow Lagoon

Barrow Lagoon. Screenshot by Dot Esports via RDR2 Interactive Map

Next, we are heading into the more snowy areas (remember to pack some warm clothes), starting with the Barrow Lagoon. It’s a frozen lake with animals spawning on the south and west sides of it, including a potential Moose. If you feel like exploring, there’s a small log cabin on the north side of the lake with a Cigarette Card and a grave you can add to your journal. There’s a high chance of encountering wolves by that cabin, though, so keep that in mind.

Cairn Lake

Cairn Lake. Screenshot by Dot Esports via RDR2 Interactive Map

The northern location to find a Moose is Cairn Lake, a small lake following the road up north with an abandoned camp. In the bigger cabin by the lake, make sure to loot the locker box under the bed, as you can find The Poisonous Trail treasure map there.

Lake Isabella

Lake Isabella. Screenshot by Dot Esports via RDR2 Interactive Map

Lake Isabella is home to multiple rare animals apart from the Moose. Explore the western and northern sides of the lake, and you might stumble upon a white Arabian horse, the best and most beautiful horse in the entire game. As you look for the Moose, you can also start tracking down the White Bison Legendary Animal.

Keep in mind, though, that visibility on the Lake Isabella is often terrible. To avoid spooking the animals, I recommend you get off the horse as soon as you get to the lake. There’s a lot of ground to cover, but better safe than sorry.

Wallace Station

Wallace Station. Screenshot by Dot Esports via RDR2 Interactive Map

As we head down south, a fairly reliable spot to find a Moose is where Little Creek meets the Dakota River, right below the Wallace Station. There are plenty of animals roaming around the area, and you can follow Little Creek to find even more prey, as well as a gang hideout at the very end. Some players have mentioned there’s a chance to find a Moose along the Little Creek, too, but I wasn’t lucky enough to find one.

Caliban’s Seat

Caliban’s Seat. Screenshot by Dot Esports via RDR2 Interactive Map

Following the Dakota River south, there’s a spot right below Caliban’s Seat where a Moose can spawn. It’s a shallow part of the river that often has fisherman visitors. Although I’m not sure if human NPC presence spooks the animals, it’s something to consider when approaching this area.

Owanjila

Owanjila. Screenshot by Dot Esports via RDR2 Interactive Map

West of Strawberry, there’s a lake called Owanjila that can have Moose and is also a host for a Legendary Fish. This area, in particular, might have a lot of bears. If you’re here for the first time, you might stumble upon a Grizzly Bear encounter north of the shore. You’ll have to fight that bear, so make sure to grab a rifle or a shotgun to deal with it.

Tall Trees

Tall Trees. Screenshot by Dot Esports via RDR2 Interactive Map

The rest of these spots will be unavailable until you progress far enough into the game’s story because they are in Blackwater. You probably noticed the area is covered in red on your map, and if you try and enter it, a group of Lawmen will immediately spawn to try and take you down.

Once you can get back to Blackwater, there are three locations you should check out when hunting a Moose: Aurora Basin, north of Tall Trees (around the area with “LL” letters on the map), and south of Tall Trees, where the word “Trees” ends.

Legendary Moose location in Red Dead Redemption 2

Legendary Moose location. Screenshot by Dot Esports via RDR2 Interactive Map

There’s also a Legendary Moose you can hunt down in Red Dead Redemption 2 to get a Legendary Moose Pelt and Antler. Legendary Moose can be found at the very northeast corner of the map, past Brandywine Drop.

Good luck hunting it down. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you get there, you’ll have to follow clues using your Hunter Vision as with any other Legendary Animal until you find the Moose and hunt it down. You’ll know it when you see it as it’s a giant white Moose slowly walking around the area.