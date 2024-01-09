All Red Dead Redemption 2 Fence locations

When you’re looking to sell items that not every shopkeeper in Red Dead Redemption 2 wants to accept, it’s a good idea to take them to a Fence. There are several Fences you can find while exploring your campaign, and they appear in specific locations.

Thankfully, the Fences you can find in Red Dead Redemption 2 do not move. They remain in their spots, but tracking them down can be a bit of a challenge. You also want to make sure you never cause trouble to them while you’re near them, otherwise, you might find that they’re not willing to trade with you in the future. Here’s what you need to know about where to find all Fence locations in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Where to find every Fence in Red Dead Redemption 2

Visit towns to track down Fences in Red Dead Redemption 2. Image via Rockstar Games

There are five Fences in the Red Dead Redemption 2 campaign, and they’re scattered throughout the map at different locations. Of those five Fences, only one deals with horses, which means you should only visit them if you have horses to exchange for money.

All Fences in Red Dead Redemption 2 accept a wide variety of items. They’ll also have distinct items for sale you can only receive from visiting their shop, making visits to them a priority if you’re ever looking for upgrades. Offloading notable items you don’t plan to use in the future is also a good idea. You might be able to find them while you’re trying to complete the many treasure maps.

Not only do Fences give you items to purchase from and buy them from you, but you can also have them craft trinkets and talismans or your character. You’ll be required to bring specific items to these Fences if you want them to make them for you in Red Dead Redemption 2, and many of these resource requirements will be legendary animal parts, outside of working with the trappers. These items are beneficial, such as being able to craft the Cougar Fang Trinket, which permanently increases your character’s stamina experience bonus by 10 percent.

These are all the Fence locations you can find in Red Dead Redemption 2. These locations will not change from 1899 and 1907, but the appearance of the shop owner will be updated as you progress through the main story.