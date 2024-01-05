There are multiple trappers that you can find while playing Red Dead Redemption 2, and these NPCs are crucial if you want to earn money selling items you collect from animals after hunting them. Thankfully, these trappers appear in specific locations.

There are only a handful of trappers you can find in your Red Dead Redemption 2 playthrough, and knowing where to find them will make your life much easier while exploring the rest of the game. You’ll want to refer back to this any time you want to sell precious animal items, or when you’ve one of the many legendary animals and acquired their hide. Here’s what you need to know about where to find all trapper locations in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Where to Find All Trappers in Red Dead Redemption 2

Always know where you can sell. Image via Rockstar Games

There are five trapper locations you can find in Red Dead Redemption 2. These are close to major locations, but some are still in the wilderness, and you’ll want to bring your horse to make it a faster trip.

The trapper will have the same appearance for each location, making it hard to miss him during your playthrough. The earliest time you encounter the trapper is during Chapter Two of the main story in Red Dead Redemption 2. I would recommend waiting until you’ve explored more of the game, and have started regularly hunting to earn money while you progress through the camping. However, for anyone who’s already beaten the game, the choice is up to you, especially if you’ve already beaten it on PC.

Not only will the trapper purchase the animal items you harvest from the ones you’ve hunted, but there are hunting challenges you can complete. These hunting challenges in Red Dead Redemption 2 are a great way to improve your equipment, giving you access to more items that you can use while you play the game. I always make these challenges a priority every time I play, and I strongly encourage you to seek out the trapper for this reason alone. I sought him out a few times while I was finishing up the Treasure Maps.

These are all five of the locations where you can find the trapper while exploring Red Dead Redemption 2. Of the locations, only the Blackwater Trapper will appear after a certain point in the game, Chapter Six. You’ll want to visit the New Hanover, Riggs Station, Saint Denis, and West Elizabeth trapper locations until you reach this chapter.