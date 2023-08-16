When does Ram release in Rainbow Six Siege?

Rainbow Six Siege year eight season three is just around the corner. The highlight of Operation Heavy Mettle is the new operator Ram, who can easily destroy most traps, walls, and other destructible objects. Ram’s Bu-Gi Auto Breacher is perfect for clearing obstacles to help your team enter an area or to create new sightlines as you engage the enemy.

The good news is players don’t have to wait much longer to use Ram since she’s coming to Siege at the end of August.

When is Ram being added to Rainbow Six Siege?

Ram will be available at the start of Operation Heavy Mettle, which comes out on Aug. 29.

Ram is a three-health, one-speed operator, meaning she can take damage as she pushes an objective. Players can choose the R4-C or the LMG-E as a primary weapon and have the choice of the ITA12S or MK1 9mm as a secondary. Shotguns are getting reworked in Operation Heavy Mettle, making the secondary shotgun an interesting choice.

Players can also use Ram’s Bu-Gi Auto Breacher to destroy walls, gadgets, and other obstacles with ease. The device can be set to go in a straight line or to curve to the right or left. But it’s not tough to destroy, so think twice before using it blindly.

The new South Korean operator will be joining the Redhammer squad alongside other operators like Thermite, Ash, and Tachanka.

