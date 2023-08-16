When does Rainbow Six Siege Operation Heavy Mettle come out?

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Heavy Mettle is the third season of year eight, bringing with it new content and changes for players to enjoy. Ram is the new operator from South Korea who can easily take out obstacles with her Bu-Gi Auto Breacher. The Unrated playlist is becoming the Standard playlist, and a new commendation system will allow players to praise their teammates after matches.

All of the exciting new content is coming at the end of August, meaning you only have a couple of weeks left of waiting before Operation Heavy Mettle is released.

What is Operation Heavy Mettle’s release date?

Operation Heavy Mettle will be released on Aug. 29, 2023. The next season brings a new operator Ram, playlist changes, new onboarding features, and a new arcade mode.

Ram might be the highlight of the season, but older operators are being adjusted in the upcoming season too. Frost’s trap now debuffs players for 60 seconds if they remove the traps themselves, making the gadget more powerful than ever. Fuze can now deploy his gadget on deployable shields, allowing players to use the powerful explosive in more situations. Players can also bounce Grim’s canister with a new alternate fire mode, making it easier than ever to fire it without putting yourself in danger.

Year eight, season three is also adjusting the Unrated playlist, which will be called the Standard playlist going forward. The playlist now serves as the middle ground between casual and competitive playlists where players can enjoy all content without restrictions.

