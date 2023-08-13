Rainbow Six Siege’s Operation Heavy Mettle brings buffs to 3 operators and shotgun adjustments

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Heavy Mettle is balancing three operators and significantly altering the way shotguns work.

Frost traps will now deal more significant damage and impede players for longer. Removing the trap yourself now takes four seconds instead of two and a half, leaving you vulnerable for longer. If a downed player pulls the trap off themselves, they’ll have a debuff for 60 seconds, limiting their movement to a slow walk. They’ll also leave a trail of blood and continuously make vocal queues, making it easier for players to find them.

Related: Unrated becomes Standard playlist in Rainbow Six Siege Operation Heavy Mettle

Grim previously received a buff that increased the efficiency of his launcher, and the latest buff coming in Operation Heavy Mettle adds an alternate fire mode to his gadget. The alternate fire mode allows players to bank the canister off surfaces instead of directly sticking it to an object or wall. This allows Grim players to fire the canister into new spots without putting themselves in danger.

Fuze’s charge can already shoot through a reinforced wall, and the new season expands on this ability. Fuze’s charge can now be used on deployable shields and Osa’s Talon Shield. The changes provide more ways for Fuze players to be effective regardless of their environment.

Shotguns are also receiving a rework in the upcoming season, although the slug shotgun will not be affected by the changes. Players can expect more precise shots when aiming down sights and more destruction when firing from the hip with shotguns. Moving while shooting a shotgun results in even more destruction, making it easier than ever to remove walls and obstacles.

About the author