New R6 Siege operator in Operation Heavy Mettle introduces devastating gadget

Operation Heavy Mettle in Rainbow Six Siege is set to usher in the debut of Ram, a new powerful Attacker who can carve a lane through a map with ease with her new Bu-Gi Auto Breacher.

Ram is the new South Korean operator who is joining the Redhammer Squad in Operation Heavy Mettle. Her Bu-Gi Auto Breacher is now the biggest throwable gadget in Siege and one of the most destructive forces in the game.

The Bu-Gi can be thrown from almost anywhere to destroy soft objects and deployable shields. Once it’s thrown, Ram can activate it from anywhere on the map and determine the path it will take. The device can move forward in a straight line or be instructed to curve to the left or right.

The new Bu-Gi gadget is an excellent way to open walls, destroy obstacles, and provide a cover of noise for your team. But the device is not indestructible and can be taken out with C4 or impact grenades. Enemy players can also shoot a large red canister on the back of the device to destroy it.

While the Bu-Gi Auto Breacher is a mechanical device, it’s considered an electronic device before it’s thrown. This means it can be jammed by Mute’s Jammer or detected by Solis. These counters will force players to think creatively to unleash the destructive power of the new item.

Ram is a three-health, one-speed operator who can take a beating and apply pressure on the enemy team. Players can choose between the R4C Assualt Rifle or the LMG-E, offering two types of playstyles. The R4C is an excellent choice for quick engagements, while the LMG-E is perfect for laying down suppressive fire from a distance.

Ram’s secondary options are the MK1 9-millimeter and the ITA 12S shotgun, adding another option for destruction. She also has the option of stun grenades or hard breach charges as her gadgets.

