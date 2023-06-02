Best Fenrir counters in Rainbow Six Siege (R6)

Fenrir is a deadly Operator, but there are plenty of Attackers that can counter his Fear Effect.

Rainbow Six Siege’s newest Operator, Fenrir, is a powerful Defender that introduces the F-NATT Dread Mine, which impedes Attackers with a Fear Effect that limits their field of view. So how do you counter it?

Well, while this ability can be tough to deal with, especially if you don’t have the proper Operators on your team, I’ve found that there are multiple Operators who can easily negate Fenrir’s gadget and prevent your teammates from becoming easy targets.

Here are the best counters to Fenrir in R6.

Best counters to Fenrir in Rainbow Six Siege

IQ and Thatcher

Two excellent Operators that can counter Fenrir are IQ and Thatcher.

IQ’s wrist-mounted scanner can find Defender gadgets through walls, meaning you can find Fenrir’s Dread Mines before entering a room. This can help your team destroy the mine or avoid them altogether.

Thatcher’s EMP Grenade has a more direct effect as it disables all enemy gadgets within the blast radius, preventing the Dread Mines from activating.

The best part of these two Operators is that they can also be used to deal with other Defender gadgets alongside rendering Fenrir less effective.

Finka

Finka is somewhat of a sleeper pick as a counter to Fenrir. But her Adrenal Surge helps her teammates receive a short HP boost that also lowers the impact of the Fear Effect.

Any Attacker caught in the Fear Effect that is boosted by Finka will still experience a shorter field of view, but it won’t be as drastic. I’ve found that this can significantly help when caught in the gas, as Defenders won’t have a huge advantage in the situation.

If you spot a Fenrir in the preparation phase, ensure your Finka player has her ability ready to help players get out of a sticky situation.

Montagne

Montagne is a surprisingly effective counter to Fenrir, as his large shield negates the Fear Effect with an impenetrable wall of metal.

The Fear Effect leaves most affected Attackers vulnerable while they’re shrouded in the dark area, making them easy targets for Defenders. But Montagne can use his shield while suffering from the Fear Effect to protect himself from Defenders as he tries to escape the area.

I don’t want you to think Montagne is completely immune to Fenrir, but he does have more of a fighting chance than most other Operators.

Twitch

Twitch is an excellent counter to almost all Defenders with gadgets. Her drone can take out gadgets before they become a problem, including Fenrir’s Dread Mine.

Teams should use Twitch’s drone before entering a room or area to ensure there isn’t a trap waiting around the corner. She can also destroy other gadgets along the way, making it a beneficial tactic all around.

As always, if I were you, I’d make sure Twitch’s drone isn’t instantly destroyed or you just wasted an essential piece of equipment.

Zero

Zero’s gadget allows Attackers to fire a camera into a wall that can be used to gather intel on both sides of the wall. It also has one laser shot that can destroy most gadgets, including the Dread Mine.

Using Zero’s camera to take out a Dread Mine can eliminate the problem before you physically encounter it. You’ll need to scout ahead with drones or other gadgets to find the mine, however, which I think is pretty simple with some coordination.

