Fenrir is the latest operator coming to Rainbow Six Siege in Operation Dread Factor that can blind and confuse Attackers with his Fear Effect. The powerful F-NATT Dread Mines release a gas that limits the field of view of players caught in it, leaving them vulnerable to Defenders.

There are several ways to make the gas more effective, especially when paired with other Defenders. Knowing the best way to combine gadgets with the Dread Mines can make the new ability almost impossible to counter.

Here are the best Fenrir synergies in Rainbow Six Siege.

Melusi and Clash

Getting out of the Fear Effect is the top priority for Attackers stuck in the dark and confusing effect. Defenders that can slow and prevent Attackers from exiting the area can ensure they stay an easy target and are unable to help their team longer.

Clash’s Charged Field Generator slows opponents and deals a small amount of damage over time. An effective player can keep Attackers in the Fear Effect radius long enough for a teammate to rotate and finish them off.

Melusi’s Banshee also slows enemies caught in its radius, achieving the same effect as Clash’s shield. This gadget doesn’t, however, require a Defender to actively slow the enemies, making it an excellent tool that can be used passively.

Thorn, Frost, Kapkan, and Lesion

There are several Defenders that rely on traps to deal damage to enemies. Fenrir’s Fear Effect will almost always cause players to panic or at least take their attention off their surroundings, creating the perfect environment for traps.

The traps might not down or eliminate an enemy, but they can still be used effectively with the Fear Effect to soften up enemies before they push into an objective or area. Take advantage of the lower field of view created by Fenrir’s gadget.

Teams dedicated to this strategy can even double up on traps, creating a maze of deadly devices shrouded in darkness.

Valkyrie

Fenrir has six F-NATT Dread Mines at the start of each round but can only activate three. Players will need to be careful about which device they activate to avoid wasting the effect, which can be hard without proper intel. Thankfully, some Defenders are excellent at tracking enemy movement, making it easier for Fenrir players to use their gadgets accordingly.

One of the best ways to gather intel on Attackers is with Valkyrie’s cameras. The gadgets can be placed around the map near Fenrir’s Dread Mines to check if enemies are entering the area. Once an enemy is spotted on the camera, Fenrir can activate the device to impede the Attackers.

Caveira

The smaller field of view created by the Fear Effect provides the perfect opportunity for Defenders to get up close and personal. One of the best choices for this tactic is Caveira because she is quick and agile and can use her Silent Step ability to get close without alerting enemies.

Caveira can also interrogate downed enemies to find the locations of the rest of the team, making it much easier for Defenders to counter attacks.

