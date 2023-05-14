R6 Siege’s Operation Dread Factor introduces new operator

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Dread Factor is bringing a new operator to the game later this month. Fenrir is a new Swedish Defender who impacts the field of view of players with his terrifying Fear Effect.

Year Eight, season two is introducing a new batch of content to Siege, which includes a new operator for players to master. Fenrir is the new Defender equipped with the F-NATT Dread Mine gadget that releases a Fear Effect when Attackers get too close. The Fear Effect temporarily limits the affected player’s field of view, making it impossible to see enemies at a distance.

Placing the Dread Mine in strategic locations around objectives can help defend objectives or cover entry points and make it easier to take out Attackers.

Fenrir is a two-speed, two-health operator. He has the choice of the MP7 or SASG-12 as a primary weapon and the BALIFF 410 as a secondary weapon. He’ll be a new deadly choice for the defending team that can be even more effective once players learn the best spots for his gadgets.

Players can expect other updates in Operation Dread Factor, including a Consulate map rework, the new Aiming Lane in the Shooting Range, and the new permanent arcade mode.

The Consulate rework significantly changes the flow and structure of the map, meaning players will need to refresh themselves with the new layout if they want to stay ahead of the competition. The new Observation Blocker is also coming this season, adding a new way for Defenders to block the view of Attackers during the Preparation Phase.

Operation Dread Factor releases on May 30.

