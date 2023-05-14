When does Rainbow Six Siege Operation Dread Factor start?

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Dread Factor is bringing a new operator, map rework, balancing changes, and a new permanent playlist to the tactical first-person shooter. New options are also coming to the Shooting Range for players learning the game, making it easier than ever to jump into Siege.

That leaves one question for prospective players: When does Operation Dread Factor begin?

What is Siege’s Operation Dread Factor release date?

Operation Dread Factor will be released on May 30 and will be available on all supported platforms. The second season of Siege Year Eight introduces the new Swedish Defender Fenrir, equipped with his F-NATT Dread Mine gadget. The gadget releases a Fear Effect when Attackers enter the area, obscuring their vision for a short period.

The new operator has the choice of the MP7 or SASG-12 as his primary weapon and the BAILIFF 410 as his secondary weapon. Fenrir is a two-speed, two-health operator, making him a viable choice in most team compositions.

Operation Dread Factor also introduces the Consulate rework, significantly changing the map from its original design. Consulate is one of the original Siege maps, although the latest update will require all players to refresh their knowledge of it. Every floor and objective has been transformed, and the Attacker spawns have been updated to help prevent Defenders from securing easy picks at the beginning of rounds.

The new season is even adding the Aiming Lane to the Shooting Range. The new feature includes customizable training with several target types, movement speeds, distances, and more. A new breakable wall is also available in the Shooting Range to help players understand bullet penetration and how to approach destructible objects.

A new permanent playlist is coming in Year Eight, season two, which includes casual game modes like Headshots Only, Snipers Only, Golden Gun, and Deathmatch. The new playlist also includes the new game mode, Free for All, where everyone is an enemy.

In addition, the new season includes balancing changes. Grim’s Kawan Hive is receiving a slight buff as the Hives release their swarm charge faster. The swarms are also bigger and stay around longer, although they track Defenders for a shorter time once they step out of the swarm.

The new Observation Blocker gadget provides a new way for Defenders to cover themselves from drones and other observation gadgets. The new gadget creates a digital barrier that blocks the view of drones and other gadgets, obscuring operator movement on the opposite side. This will help Defenders during the preparation phase and will make it harder for enemies to gather intel throughout the match.

Siege players can look forward to all this new content when Operation Dread Factor goes live later this month.

About the author