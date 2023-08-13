Operation Heavy Mettle’s new onboarding tutorials make it easier than ever to jump into R6 Siege

Use the onboarding features to learn basic mechanics before going into a live match.

New onboarding playable tutorials are coming in Rainbow Six Siege’s Operation Heavy Mettle, adding new ways for rookies to learn the ropes before they dive into multiplayer matches.

Diving into Rainbow Six Siege has never been easier as new onboarding playable tutorials are coming in Operation Heavy Mettle. New players can also enjoy a new first-time user experience that walks them through the fundamentals of the game.

There are three new tutorials: Basics, Attack, and Defense. Each tutorial focuses on a key aspect of Siege gameplay to help newcomers succeed in their first real match. The tutorials emphasize simple mechanics like leaning, vertical gameplay, how secondary gadgets work, unique abilities, and other basic concepts.

Related: New R6 Siege operator in Operation Heavy Mettle introduces devastating gadget

The onboarding tutorials are excellent resources for returning players who might have stepped away from Siege but want to return to enjoy the new season. There are also rewards for completing onboarding activities, so check out the menu to see if you have any easy bonuses to collect.

Operation Heavy Mettle also introduces the new Attacker Ram, who can use her Bu-Gi Auto Breacher to destroy walls and other objects. The device can easily carve a path for teams pushing toward an objective or cover a team’s movement with its loud noise.

The new season is also introducing balancing changes to Frost, Grim, and Fuze, alongside massive adjustments to shotguns. Players can even expect a more refined Unrated experience, which is now becoming the Standard playlist and the center point between casual and competitive playlists.

About the author