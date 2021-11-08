Here are the R6 Y6S4 patch notes

High Calibre, the fourth season of year six in Rainbow Six Siege, is introducing significant updates like Thorn, the latest operator, and an Outback rework. Fans can also enjoy HUD updates, Elite 2.0 customization, 3D weapon skins, multiple camera changes, and other exciting updates.

Here’s a breakdown of the Rainbow Six Siege Y6S4 patch notes.

Thorn is the newest agent in Siege and is equipped with Razerbloom Shells that are perfect for eliminating unsuspecting enemies. After being thrown, the shells stick to surfaces and propel sharp blades in all directions after detecting a nearby enemy. Opponents have a short window to escape the blast and anyone stuck in the blast radius is eliminated.

Fans can also expect a new and exciting version of Outback. These changes are meant to “improve balancing and player comfort” and help attackers “create and execute more effective strategies.” Fans will also notice new exterior soft walls that make it easier for attackers to enter the buildings.

Here’s a breakdown of the updated locations on Outback:

1F Convenience Store, 1F Compressor Room, 1F Gear Store, and 1F Beer Fridge have been combined into 1F Bike Repair and 1F Mechanic Shop.

2F Office Supply is larger and has an exterior soft wall.

1F Restaurant has been split into two rooms: 1F Restaurant and 1F Shark.

2F Covered Terrace is now an interior area that connects 2F Mezzanine and 2F Piano Room. The 2F Piano Room stairs have been removed.

The 2F Dorms and 2F Laundry bombsites have also been moved to 2F Laundry and 2F Piano Room.

Players who enjoy trying new content early will have three opportunities to jump into the Test Server going forward: the season release, lab release, and balancing release. The season release only contains content that will be featured in the upcoming season, while the lab release includes “experimental content” and will be used to “collect feedback on features that are still in early production.” Finally, the balancing release contains balancing changes to operators and other balancing updates.

Season four significantly updates R6 Fix. The website’s UI and UX design has been overhauled and updated, and a notification system allows players to track updates to their reports. Developers can also communicate directly with users.

Since Siege was released, the default team colors have been blue and orange. But season four is replacing orange with red, and the red team will always be the opposing team. This change “aims to bring consistency to the UI and improve onboarding to newcomers.” Players can change the team colors to blue, red, or orange in the Options menu. Teams are now referred to as Your Team and Opponents instead of the previous Blue Team and Orange Team.

The Elite 2.0 customization update allows players to adjust their operators from the loadout screen. Players can now change the headgear, uniform, victory celebrations, operator portraits, and card backgrounds from the Appearance tab. Players can also mix and match operator portraits and card backgrounds on their operator card, which teammates will see before the match starts. Enemies will also see the card after being eliminated. Customization menus received UX and UI changes to “improve player comfort,” too

Siege players can also enjoy new 3D weapon skins, adding an extra level of detail to the game. New Exotic weapon skins can be unlocked in the battle pass, which has the new 3D skin effect.

The introduction of Thorn also means older operators are now cheaper. The price for Nomad and Kaid has been reduced to 10,000 Renown or 240 R6 Credits. Kali and Wamai now cost 15,000 Renown or 360 R6 Credits, while Aruni costs 20,000 Renown or 480 R6 Credits.

Season four introduces significant updates to the HUD, making it easier for players to communicate. The compass now reflects the height differences for pings and other marks, meaning players can tell if a ping is beneath or above them at a glance. Text action reminders have been replaced with icons to take up less space and make it easier for players to understand a prompt. The loadout information has also been regrouped to follow “more consistent display rules.”

A new drone counter tells players how many drones their team has destroyed, making it easier to keep track of the tiny remote-controlled cameras. Players can also adjust their in-game privacy settings with the new Privacy section in the Options menu.

Thorn isn’t the only significant operator change in season four. Finka can now use her Adrenal Surge to revive herself. Finka no longer receives the recoil boost to counter this buff and the Adrenal Surge cooldown has increased from 10 seconds to 20.

Echo and Mozzie’s drones can now last 10 seconds outside of buildings, making them slightly more viable operators. This change also aligns with the new camera change that causes all cameras to lose signal after 10 seconds when placed outside. Players must pick up and redeploy the cameras to regain a signal. This affects Valkyrie’s Black Eye and Maestro’s Evil Eye cameras and will make players adjust their strategies.

The Bulletproof camera can also now be rotated and fire an EMP burst that disables enemy devices. The EMP bursts can only be fired by defenders, meaning attackers can’t hack a camera and use this feature.

Rainbow Six Siege players can find more information on all the upcoming changes in the official patch notes.