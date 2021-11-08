Rainbow Six Siege Y6S4 introduces Outback rework

Rainbow Six Siege‘s year six, season four is set to introduce the new operator Thorn and an improved HUD system. But the Outback rework might be one of its most significant changes.

This map will be overhauled to help attackers execute more effectively and a lot of the unneeded clutter has been removed to improve sightlines. New exterior soft walls have also been added to help attackers enter the building, while defenders must consider these changes.

In addition, Outback features new locations, some of which are condensed versions of previous rooms and areas. The 1F Convenience Store, 1F Compressor Room, 1F Gear Store, and 1F Beer Fridge have been combined into the 1F Bike Repair and 1F Mechanic Shop. This significantly changes the area and should help attackers maneuver around the map.

2F Office Supply is now larger and has a new exterior soft wall, creating another way for attackers to enter the building. 1F Restaurant is now two separate areas: 1F Restaurant and 1F Shark. 2F Covered Terrace has been converted into an interior area connecting 2F Mezzanine and 2F Piano Room. The Piano Room stairs have also been removed in the reworked version of Outback.

Players will even notice that the 2F Dorms and 2F Laundry bombsites have been moved to 2F Laundry and 2F Piano Room, changing how teams will approach and defend this site. Outback’s outside area has also been cleaned up to create a better experience when moving around the buildings.

The Outback rework should make the map more balanced and suited for competitive play, although it’s unclear if it will make it into the professional rotation anytime soon.