Rainbow Six Siege Y6S4 adds drone counter, Elite 2.0 customization, 3D skins, and team color changes

Rainbow Six Siege year six, season four is bringing a lot of new changes, like a drone counter, Elite 2.0 customization, 3D weapon skins, and new team colors, to improve the Siege experience.

Since Siege was released, the default team colors have been blue and orange. Season four changes this, with red introduced as one of the default colors and your opponents will always be red. This change is meant to “bring consistency to the UI and improve onboarding for newcomers.” But players can change the team colors in the Options menu and switch between blue, red, and orange.

This season also introduces the Elite 2.0 customization system, allowing players to customize their operator within the loadout section. This lets players select any operator in the operator section and adjust their appearance, including their headgear, uniforms, victory celebrations, operator portraits, and card backgrounds. Players can also mix and match operator portraits and card backgrounds, which will be seen by players before loading into the match and by enemies they eliminate. Certain UX and UI changes have been implemented to customization menus as well to “improve player comfort.”

Players can also enjoy a new drone counter, which shows them how many drones their team has destroyed. This is an excellent tool that can help you determine if any drones are hiding around sites or if you’ve eliminated all hidden threats.

Additionally, moving forward, the Test Server will only be open three separate times throughout the season and new content will be split between these three releases. A season release contains content being shipped for the season, while a lab release features experimental content so the team can get feedback on these features or changes. The final Test Server release is a balancing release, containing an operator and “other balancing changes.”

Another exciting change is the introduction of 3D skins, adding a unique way to customize your weapons. Exotic weapon skins can be acquired through battle pass progression, which has the new 3D effects.

This is just a portion of the season four updates. Fans can also enjoy Thorn, Siege’s latest operator, an Outback rework, and a new HUD system that improves communication.