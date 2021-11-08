High Calibre introduces new R6 Siege operator Thorn, a defender with deadly proximity explosives

Ubisoft has officially revealed the upcoming Rainbow Six Siege season High Calibre, which will launch with the newest operator, Thorn. She’s a medium-speed, medium-armor operator with explosive capabilities.

Joining the cast of defenders, the Irish-born Thorn is equipped with a unique gadget known as the Razorbloom Shells. The Razorbloom Shells are a throwable proximity device that initiate a powerful timed detonation when triggered by an opponent. An enemy operator only has a few seconds to react after activating a Razorbloom Shell. They can either shoot the device or run out of its blast radius.

One of Thorn’s gadgets is the razor wire, which players can use to slow down their opponents when they pass a Razorbloom. You can also hide the devices in the razor wire itself. Players can deploy up to three Razorblooms per round, perhaps two at common entry points and one near the objective as a possible last measure.

Aside from the Razorbloom Shells, Thorn can also equip a new primary weapon, the UZK50Gi submachine gun. The UZ is one of the more powerful submachine guns, capable of punching holes in non-reinforced walls at a high fire rate. It has a clip size of 23 bullets. Players can also use the M870 as a primary weapon and they have a choice between the 1911 TACOPS or the C75-AUTO as a secondary. As a gadget, Thorn players can go with the deployable shield or razor wire.

The dates for High Calibre and Thorn’s release have yet to be announced.