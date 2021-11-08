Rainbow Six Siege Y6S4 introduces Finka self-revive, Echo and Mozzie drone changes, and several camera tweaks

Rainbow Six Siege year six, season four is adding a lot more than Thorn. Finka, Echo, and Mozzie will receive minor updates, while multiple cameras will have new functions or limitations.

Finka is an excellent operator that can give teammates a boost of health in a dangerous situation or she can revive them while they’re down from a distance. But she previously couldn’t revive herself with her Adrenal Surge, preventing her from returning to the fight. Season four changes this, allowing Finka to get herself back up and into the fight.

While this is an exciting update, Finka also received other changes to balance her ability. The recoil boost has been removed and the Adrenal Surge cooldown has increased from 10 to 20 seconds.

Echo and Mozzie also received slight updates with season four that should make them slightly more effective. Echo and Mozzie-controlled drones can now stay outside a building for 10 seconds, which is a significant increase from the previous three-second limit. Players will be able to gather more information outside of the building to help their team.

Echo and Mozzie’s cameras aren’t the only cameras with a new 10-second limit. Valkyrie’s Black Eye, Maestro’s Evil Eye, and the Bulletproof Camera will now all lose signal after 10 seconds when placed outdoors. Players can retrieve them and redeploy the cameras elsewhere to regain a signal.

This change significantly impacts how players will use these operators, especially Valkyrie. It isn’t uncommon for players to throw cameras outside at the start of the round to track enemy movement, making it harder for attackers to execute. The cameras are still an excellent utility to use indoors and the change should slightly balance the gaming experience.

Defenders can also now rotate Bulletproof Cameras to fire EMP bursts that disable enemy devices. Attackers can’t use the EMP burst when the camera is hacked, ensuring only defenders have this extra security.

Remember these changes the next time you’re picking an operator.