A new Survivor Pass system, changes to Erangel, and more. What's not to like?

PUBG’s upcoming Patch 11.2 is now available and ready to play on the test servers ahead of its official launch next week.

The update includes the introduction of a new Survivor Pass system, no longer linked in time and theme to the season, thus giving more options for content, duration, and how many passes release every year. The first in line is the Pajama Party Pass, which is expected to kick off on April 28.

Erangel, the game’s original battleground, is also receiving a rework with changes to both Military Island bridges, allowing players more options to mount an assault or set up defenses on the island.

Here’s the full list of changes for Patch 11.2

Erangel map changes

Image via PUBG Corporation

Last year, the devs asked players which locations on Erangel could be improved, or changed to improve gameplay. After taking feedback into consideration, this update focuses on introducing changes to the main chokepoints between the Erangel mainland and Sosnovka island.

This rework brings structural changes to the bridges and includes the addition of new defendable positions. Catwalks underneath will help fend off attacks, including those from the water, and also double as a new avenue of attack to mount an assault on bridge campers.

Image via PUBG Corporation

The two bridges connecting Sosnovka Island and the Erangel mainland have had major changes, including additional cover and widening of the bridges

Image via PUBG Corporation

Catwalks have been added, providing additional avenues to both defend and attack from

Image via PUBG Corporation

The dump truck has been repositioned

Other map changes

4th Anniversary Graffiti Contest graffiti has been removed

Survivor Pass: Pajama Party

Image via PUBG Corporation

The Pajama Party pass kicks off the devs’ new way of releasing passes, which are no longer linked “in time” and “theme” to the season. This gives the devs more options for content, duration, and how many passes release per year.

Survivor Pass: Pajama Party can be purchased within two different item packages

PAJAMA PARTY WEAPON PACK (990 G-Coin). Premium Pass and The Big Sleep – AUG weapon skin.

PAJAMA PARTY WEAPON AND LEVEL PACK (3270 G-Coin). Premium Pass and The Big Sleep – AUG weapon skin and Lv.30 coupon

Survivor Pass: Pajama Party provides over 30 rewards as players progress through 50 levels You can earn XPs by playing matches and completing missions. Additional levels can also be purchased with G-CoinSurvivor Pass: Pajama Party has the following mission types Daily Missions, Weekly Missions, Challenge Missions

Survivor Pass: Pajama Party will begin on April 28 at 9pm CT and end on June 9 at 9pm CT Claim your rewards before the pass ends, as there is no longer an additional grace period to claim rewards once the season ends



Gameplay and balance

Drive-by shooting balance adjustment

Image via PUBG Corporation

Several patches ago, the devs introduced quality of life changes to improve “stability” and “overall smoothness” of aiming while in vehicles. In this patch, the devs want to encourage vehicular combat, while also ensuring balance and allowing for “proper counter-play.”

In-vehicle recoil has been increased by 10 percent

This change does not apply to sidearms

Reputation system balance adjustment

The devs have looked closely at aspects of the reputation system which have “caused frustration” and made additional changes to prevent players abusing the report mechanic, which had allowed players acting maliciously to lower another player’s reputation unfairly.

Spamming multiple reports through the replays system no longer unfairly impact the targeted player’s reputation level compared to regular reports

Set an upper limit to the amount of reputation loss per match to prevent misuse, especially in situations where multiple pre-made squad members report their random teammate

The devs have also made the following changes to speed-up the process of improving your reputation with good behavior:

Increased the potential number of reputation points available for player’s with reputation level one or below Also increased available reputation points for players at reputation level four



SLR muzzle update

Image via PUBG Corporation

The Flash Hider model on the SLR has had major improvements to its visuals

Match history and match report improvements

Image via PUBG Corporation

Match history

Improved the overall page design and rearranged certain elements for better visibility Increased size of the map images Improved icon design for Last 20 Match Stats details View Report is now displayed only when hovering over each match entry Your Placement Trend is now displayed as a line graph, rather than a bar graph to give a more clear picture of your results

Replaced Avg Kills with K/D Ratio

Added Assists to the list of recorded stats Assists have also been added to Match Reports



Performance improvements

Improved client performance by disabling certain voice chat related features when voice chat is disabled

Improved client FPS stability through a reduction in hitches related to optimization work

Optimized CPU performance by adding additional multi-threaded rendering support

Optimized CPU performance through animation optimization.

Optimized some server and client performance pipelines to reduce both server and client hitches

Items and skins

Item tier adjustment

The devs have adjusted the tier of certain common, gray rarity items to improve consistency among similar item types. The adjusted items are now exchangeable for 60BP each.

End of sales announcement

The following items will be removed from the shop after maintenance on April 29.

Road Warrior – Helmet (Level 1)

[BATTLESTAT] Rip Tide – M16A4, P18C, Vector, SLR, Beryl, S12K, MP5K, QBZ, P92, SKS

[BATTLESTAT] Finish Line – G36C, Skorpion

[BATTLESTAT] Convergence – S686, UMP45

[BATTLESTAT] Bloody Snowday – SCAR-L

[BATTLESTAT] Danger Zone – Mk47 Mutant

[BATTLESTAT] Firestarter – QBU

[BATTLESTAT] Spartan – P1911

Animated PUBG ID nameplates

Image via PUBG Corporation

Nameplates: 500 G-Coin (Available April 28, 2021, to April 27, 2022)

Vikendi Birb

Hand Drawn Holdup

Dogs of War

Searchlight

Feline Fury

Retro Ride

Bark at the Moon

Nameplates Batch 2: 500 G-Coin (Upcoming, available May 19, 2021, to May 18, 2022 )

Two Smoking Barrels

Adrenaline

Julie

The End

Animated Nameplate animations will be active on following screens:

Career > Survival

User Profile

End-game screen – Opponent’s PUBG ID

Spectator – Spectating player’s PUBG ID

Death Cam – Killer’s PUBG ID

Animations are not active on the following screens:

Match Report > Survival, Overview

Team info in the in-game system menu

Sheepover G-Coin Value Pack: 1050 G-Coin (Available April 28 to June 9, 2021)

Image via PUBG Corporation

Sheepover Sleep Mask

Sheepover Pajama Top

Sheepover Pajama Shorts

Labor Day Sets (Available April 28 to June 9, 2021)

Image via PUBG Corporation

Streetwear Bundle (990 G-Coin) Hipster Jean Jacket (700 G-Coin) Hipster Skinny Jeans (350 G-Coin) Hipster Canvas Shoes (150 G-Coin))

Coffee King Uniform Bundle (900 G-Coin) Coffee King Hat (200 G-Coin) Coffee King Apron (200 G-Coin) Coffee King Leggings (700 G-Coin)

Sporty Bundle (1090 G-Coin) Retro Track Jacket (700 G-Coin) Her Galaxy Shirt (200 G-Coin) Her Galaxy Shorts (350 G-Coin) Soccer Cleats and Socks (Teal) (150 G-Coin)

Victory Dance 48 (500 G-Coin)

Victory Dance 49 (500 G-Coin)

New Worker’s Gloves

Worker’s Gloves (Yellow) (300 G-Coin)

Worker’s Gloves (White) (300 G-Coin)

Worker’s Gloves (Black) (300 G-Coin)

The Greatest Show on Erangel! Circus sets

Image via PUBG Corporation

Circus Star Bundle (1290 G-Coin) Circus Star Uniform (1190 G-Coin) Circus Star Shoes (200 G-Coin) (Bonus) Circus Star Hair (Bonus) Circus Star Makeup

Ringleader Bundle (1490 G-Coin) Ringmaster’s Tophat (300 G-Coin) Ringmaster’s Jacket (990 G-Coin) Ringmaster’s Vest (300 G-Coin) Ringmaster’s Pants (500 G-Coin) Ringmaster’s Boots (200 G-Coin)

Sideshow Bear Costume Set (1290 G-Coin) Sideshow Bear Mask (600 G-Coin) Sideshow Bear Costume (800 G-Coin) Sideshow Bear Feet (200 G-Coin) (Bonus) Clawing Grizzly – Emote

Harlequin Helmet Pack (1000 G-Coin) Harlequin – Helmet (Level 1) (500 G-Coin) Harlequin – Helmet (Level 2) (500 G-Coin) Harlequin – Helmet (Level 3) (500 G-Coin)

Harlequin Weapon Pack (1980 G-Coin) Harlequin – AKM (990 G-Coin) Harlequin – SLR (990 G-Coin) Magic Bullet – Groza (990 G-Coin)

Bigtop Backpack Pack (1000 G-Coin) Bigtop Backpack (Level 1) (500 G-Coin) Bigtop Backpack (Level 2) (500 G-Coin) Bigtop Backpack (Level 3) (500 G-Coin)

Victory Dance 50 (500 G-Coin)

EXPLORER Sets (Available May 26, 2021 to May 25, 2022)

Image via PUBG Corporation

Pathfinder Outfit Set (1190 G-Coin) Pathfinder’s Uniform (700 G-Coin) Pathfinder’s Skirt (700 G-Coin) Pathfinder’s Shoes (150 G-Coin)

Survivors Biker Outfit Set (1190 G-Coin) Survivors Biker – Helmet (Level 2) (300 G-Coin) Survivors Biker Vest (700 G-Coin) Survivors Biker Shirt (200 G-Coin) Survivors Biker Jeans (350 G-Coin) Survivor’s Biker Shoes (150 G-Coin)

Hiker’s Outfit Set (1190 G-Coin) Hiker’s Neck Scarf (350 G-Coin) Hiker’s Overshirt (700 G-Coin) Hiker’s Shorts (350 G-Coin) Hiker’s Shoes (150 G-Coin) (bonus) Hiker’s Tanktop

“Range Shredder” Zima (990 G-Coin)

“Snake Hunter” BRDM (990 G-Coin)

Victory Dance 51 (500 G-Coin)

Victory Dance 52 (500 G-Coin)

Streamer’s Pack: MOZZ (Available May 5 to July 28, 2021)

Image via PUBG Corporation

MOZZ’s Pack (1340 G-Coin) MOZZ’s Dress (1000 G-Coin) MOZZ’s M24 (990 G-Coin)



Replay System

The replay system has been updated. Replay files from previous updates are now unable to be used.

Bug fixes

General fixes

Fixed an issue where regular players could make certain changes, or take certain administrative actions on other players custom games

Fixed an issue where raindrops formed on vehicles when located indoors with overcast weather settings

Fixed a graphical issue that caused awkward movement of your character’s left arm when equipping a weapon in slot two

Fixed an issue where bots firing a weapon would cause the sound to be played twice

Fixed an issue where vehicles could not drive through and properly destroy small fences (mainly on Erangel), allowing them to affect vehicle movement/positioning

Fixed an issue where Panzerfaust’s backblast was shorter than intended.

Fixed an aiming issue in FPP when a player aims in a certain direction in a passenger seat of the Pickup truck, causing a visual issue

Fixed the inaccurate shape of the Duckbill attachment

Fixed the issue where depleted Jammerpacks could be fully restored after using the Emergency Pickup feature

Fixed the issue where players could interact (looting items, opening doors, etc.) through an unbroken window

Fixed an issue with the Motorbike and Mirado sliding or shaking up and down

World

Fixed multiple world related bugs in Camp Jackal (Training Mode)

UI

Fixed the error message displayed when sending a friend request to a bot

Fixed the issue where helmets and vests appear in a broken state on the inventory screen while their durability is still above zero

Fixed an incorrect system error message displayed when navigating to the Survival page

Skins and items