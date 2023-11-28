PUBG Mobile Global Championship ’23 finalists confirmed, $3 million prize pool up for grabs

With its cutthroat Last Chance phase ending on Nov. 26, PUBG Mobile Global Championship’s competition-packed League stage has finally come to an end, seeding some of the best-performing teams from across the world into the high-stakes Grand Finals phase—in addition to two direct invites.

The tournament began on Nov. 2 with the group phase, featuring 48 teams, divided into three groups. Each group played 24 matches, and the top three teams of each group at the end of the stage were promoted to the Grand Finals. The fourth to eleventh-placed teams in the groups were seeded to the survival stage, while the remaining teams were eliminated.

D’Xaviers dominated the Last Chance phase with four Chicken Dinners. Image via Krafton

The survival stage, held between Nov. 22 and Nov. 24, saw 24 teams battle it out for a place in PMGC’s Last Chance phase. Only 16 teams advanced to the last chance phase, while the remaining were eliminated. Finally, the last chance phase featured the 16 standing teams from the survival stage who fought for their only hope to grab a spot in the finals. Only five teams from the last chance phase were promoted to the Grand Finals.

Now, the Grand Finals is set to be held in Istanbul, Turkey at the Ülker Sports and Event Hall between Dec. 8 and Dec. 10, featuring a total of sixteen promising rosters. Here are all the participants you’ll witness in the PMGC Grand Finals stage next month, according to their medium of promotion:

Group Stage seeds

Loops (Brazil, Group Green first seed) Alpha7 (Brazil, Group Green second seed) Stalwart Esports (Mongolia, Group Green third seed) Nongshim Redforce (South Korea, Group Red first seed) Six Two Eight (China, Group Red second seed) Morph (Indonesia, Group Red, third seed) Major Pride (Kazakhstan, Group Yellow first seed) 4Merical Vibes (Mongolia, Group Yellow second seed) Team Weibo (China, Group Yellow third seed)

Survival, Last Chance seeds

D’Xavier (Vietnam) Persija EVOS (Indonesia) FaZe Clan (Thailand) IHC Esports (Mongolia) Yoodo Alliance (Malayasia)

Direct invites from past seasons

S2G Esports (Turkey, PMGC ‘22 winners) Titan Esports Club (China, PEL ‘23 winners)

What top-tier PUBG Mobile looks like. Image via Krafton

This year’s PUBG Mobile Global Championship was announced with a total prize pool of $3,000,000, distributed across the League and the Grand Finals stages. $1,520,000 was allocated to the League stage, while $1,420,000 has been reserved for the upcoming Grand Finals stage. The winner of PUBG Mobile Global Championship ’23 will be entitled to the lion’s share of the $3,000,000 prize pool—$400,000—followed by $200,000 and $120,000 for the second and third places respectively.

It’s definitely going to be exciting to watch the top PUBG Mobile teams of the world use outlandish strategies, display exceptional spray control and accuracy, and fight to be the last one breathing, while striving to earn the most number of Chicken Dinners under their name. If you are looking to watch them live, you can grab tickets via Biletino and Biletix. Alternatively, the matches will be streamed on leading platforms, including YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, and Facebook.