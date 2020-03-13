PUBG fixes stuttering issues on PC

PUBG Corp has implemented a small update into the PC version fo PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds that should help to reduce instances of FPs stutter that was caused by the recent update.

The update is only for PC, however, with Xbox One and PS4 versions of the game not receiving the update as of yet.

PC Players: An update has been applied to Update 6.3 on the test server which reduces instances of FPS stutter/hitching for certain hardware configurations.



We'll monitor the effectiveness of this change and continue to work on additional performance optimization. — PUBG Support (@PUBG_Support) March 13, 2020

PUBG Corp isn’t sure how effective the new fix will be and has promised to monitor the effectiveness of the change while also continuing to work on additional performance optimization on the title with more updates presumably to come quite soon.

As well as fixing stuttering issues caused by the recent update, PUBG Corp has also implemented additional bug fixes with today’s update that has fixed the following:

Wrong 4x reticle displayed when using the DP-28

Abnormal Blue Zone sound played in spectator mode

Reload interaction sounds heard differently in FPP and TPP views

Let’s just hope that PS4 and Xbox One players feel the love soon as well.