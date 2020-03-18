How to watch the PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia Season 1

­­The first season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia will be held between March 19 and April 5. Twenty teams will be locking horns for the $200,000 prize pool and the five available spots in the PUBG Mobile World League spring split.

The tournament was initially supposed to be played on March 12 in New Delhi, India but it had to be shifted to an online setting due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Related: PUBG Mobile Pro League Americas and World League postponed due to the coronavirus

Here’s everything you need to know about the league.

Format

The 20 teams have been split into five groups (A, B, C, D, and E) of four teams each.

The league has been divided into three weeks.

Each team will play 16 matches per week by battling other groups.

The top-five teams of the PMPL South Asia will move on to the World League.

Teams

Nine teams qualified through the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) India, while six made it to the pro league through the PMCO South Asia. Five teams have been directly invited to the tournament based on their performance in the 2019 PMCO South Asia Fall Split Finals.

Group A

TSM | Entity

Marcos Gaming

Team Hype

Celtz

Group B

Soul

Team Tamilas

INES

VSG Crawlers

Group C

SynerGE

MegaStars

JyanMaara

UMExRxN

Group D

IND

Orange Rock

DeadEyes Guy

Fnatic

Group E

Powerhouse

GodLike

Team Xtreme

ElementriX

Stream

All matches will be streamed on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Bengali. The stream will begin at 7am CT.

Prize pool

The $200,000 prize pool will be split as follows: