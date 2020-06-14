ChocoTaco PUBG settings and keybinds

Jacob “chocoTaco” Throop is one of the most well-known personalities in the PUBG community.

ChocoTaco was an educator that focused on teaching kids engineering before he became a full-time streamer. The humble content creator for Team Solomid was already showcasing his skills before making the move, however. He held the number-one kill rating in the North American server during 2017 multiple times, which helped his stream become more popular.

Alongside being talented at PUBG, chocoTaco’s educational tone and gameplay make watching his streams a blast. Though his primary focus is on streaming, chocoTaco also has a YouTube channel with over 1.4 million subscribers.

If your aim is to become as good as chocoTaco at PUBG, then taking a look at his settings can be a decent first step. Remember that while most of his settings are adjusted for maximum efficiency, some can be personal preferences which you can customize yourself to make them right for you.

Here are chocoTaco’s PUBG settings.

Image via PUBG Corporation Image via PUBG Corporation Image via PUBG Corporation

ChocoTaco’s video settings

ChocoTaco mostly keeps his graphical settings at their minimum values to increase his frames-per-second. This also helps to prevent FPS drops which are common if you land on a crowded point-of-interest.

While keeping textures at High and Anti Aliasing at Very Low may look contradicting with his approach, these settings make it easier to pinpoint enemies from a distance which makes the performance sacrifice worth it, if your PC can handle it.

Window mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Resolution : 1920 x 1080

: 1920 x 1080 Refresh Rate : 144 Hz

: 144 Hz Render Scale : 100

: 100 Field of View : 103

: 103 Screen Scale : 100

: 100 Brightness : 80

: 80 Anti-Aliasing : Very Low

: Very Low Post Processing : Very Low

: Very Low Shadows : Very Low

: Very Low Textures : High

: High Effects : Very Low

: Very Low Foliage : Very Low

: Very Low View Distance : Very Low

: Very Low Sharpen : On

: On VSync : Disable

: Disable Motion Blur: Disable

chocoTaco’s mouse settings

DPI: 800

800 General Sensitivity: 25

25 Vertical Sensitivity: 1.00

1.00 Vehicle Sensitivity: 45

45 Aim Sensitivity: 25

25 ADS Sensitivity: 25

25 2x Scope: 25

25 3x Scope: 25

25 4x Scope: 25

25 6x Scope: 25

25 8x Scope: 25

25 15x Scope: 25

25 Polling Rate: 500 Hz

chocoTaco’s keybind settings