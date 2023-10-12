You will have one more chance to get the Pikachu with a Felt Hat Van Gogh Pokémon TCG promo

A special item from the recent collaboration between Pokémon and the museum of one of the most famous painters in history will soon be available for a wider audience—but in very limited quantities.

The Pokémon Company announced on Twitter that the “Pikachu with a Felt Hat” promo card, released to commemorate the collaboration between Pokémon and the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, will once more be made available as a bonus for purchasing select items in the Pokémon Center online store. No date indicating when this promotion will run has yet been given, though it has already been stated that each customer will only receive one promo card with their order of $30 or more in select TCG products.

Fans shopping at Pokémon Center will soon receive another opportunity to obtain the “Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat” promo card.



Trainers will receive one “Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat” promo card with a Pokémon Center order containing Pokémon Trading Card Game products, while… pic.twitter.com/pvtfLdvZ2n — Pokémon (@Pokemon) October 12, 2023

This announcement follows ongoing issues with the physical release of Pokémon merchandise that has plagued the TCG for the past several years, most recently with the invasion of scalpers at the Van Gogh Museum upon the collaboration’s opening. Various images and videos circulated across social media showcasing crowds of people entering the museum specifically to obtain the limited merchandise—much of which could not be purchased elsewhere.

A handful of these items were made available to purchase on the Pokémon Center website, all of which have since sold out, where customers who ordered from the selection would receive the “Pikachu with a Felt Hat” card as a bonus. This rerun will be the first time that the card will be readily available to fans since the recent happenings at the museum and online store and is likely to be one of the final times that the card is available as a bonus.

The Pokémon Center website only ships to the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada, though, meaning fans in other locations around the world may face the need to traverse resold cards with prices hiked by scalpers. More information regarding the release of this special promo card is expected to be revealed on the official Pokémon website and social media pages in the coming days.

