How to get Pikachu with Felt Hat Pokémon Van Gogh collab TCG promo card

In celebration of its latest collaboration with the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, The Pokémon Company has released a special line of products based on paintings and other items on display at the museum. A limited edition Pikachu with Felt Hat promo card is included as a bonus in that product line, which means you will only have a few ways to get your hands on it.

Whenever a new limited edition Pokémon product is announced, fans and collectors alike flock to find out the best way to grab it—especially when it involves the Pokémon TCG. As a result, TPC gets creative with how it gives away those products or promos, which is the case with the Pokémon x Van Gogh collection.

Pokémon x Van Gogh: How to get a Pikachu with Felt Hat TCG promo card and other products

One of the hottest promo cards this year. Image via The Pokemon Company

Pokémon x Van Gogh: In-person

There are only two ways to get a copy of the Pokémon x Van Gogh Pikachu with Felt Hat TCG promo card, and it entirely depends on where you live. This goes for all of the other products released as part of this collaboration too.

If you live near Amsterdam or are willing to travel to the Van Gogh Museum, you can visit to look at the collaboration gallery and take part in a number of activities. There is also a shop inside that sells various collaborative products like Pokémon plushes, figures, bags, and art prints inspired by works in the museum.

Be warned, however, that scalpers and other bad actors have already swarmed the store in order to take as much of the stock as possible for reselling purposes. If at all possible, I recommend avoiding buying any of their items from second-hand websites to discourage this behavior from happening in the future—as unlikely as that is to work.

Related Scalpers storm Van Gogh Museum to vacuum up exclusive Pokémon merch to resell

Thankfully, the Pikachu with Felt Hat TCG promo card is not sold in the shop but is rather given away to visitors who take part in a special “Pokémon Adventure” activity to learn more about the art these collaborative pieces were inspired by. This is the only way to get a copy at the museum.

As another warning, some visitors have reported that individuals waiting outside the museum have harassed them to sell their Pikachu promo or even tried to steal it outright. If you do travel to the museum, be careful and make sure to secure all of your items safely before leaving to avoid this.

Pokémon x Van Gogh: Online

If you don’t have plans to travel to Amsterdam any time soon you will still have a chance to get in on the artsy action via the Pokémon Center online storefront.

A range of Pokémon x Van Gogh products, though not the entire collection, will go live on the Pokémon Center and be available for purchase while supplies last. This includes a number of art prints, figures, and more.

The Pikachu with Felt Hat promo card will be given out as a gift to users who purchase products from this collab collection—again, while supplies last. It is likely that you will only get one Pikachu promo per order as a way to send as many cards out to as many people as possible.

Once the Van Gogh products go live on the Pokémon Center, there is a high chance they will sell out quickly because actual fans interested in the products and scalpers looking to get as many items as possible will be all over the storefront. So try to keep an eye out and jump in early when the collaboration goes live on the shop.

What time does the Pokémon x Van Gogh collaboration start, end, and go on sale?

You can grab full art prints for this collab. Image via The Pokemon Company

We do not have a set time for when the Pokémon x Van Gogh collection will go live on the Pokémon Center website just yet. It is likely there will be very little warning ahead of when it does go live, however, and I will do my best to update this article as soon as it is announced.

As for the actual Pokémon gallery featured at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, it will remain on full display from Sept. 28 to Jan. 7, 2024. That means restocks for certain products could be in the works for the in-person and online shops to keep interest in the collab going through the end of 2023—which would be a great way to potentially combat scalpers.

You can learn more about the Pokémon x Van Gogh Museum experience on the official museum website.

Full Pokémon x Van Gogh collaboration product list

Thanks to PokéBeach pulling the info from the Pokémon Center product preview listings, we have a full list of products coming to the digital storefront.

Pikachu Plush – 7 ¾ In.

Eevee Inspired by Self-Portrait with Straw Hat Figure

Pikachu Inspired by Self-Portrait with Grey Felt Hat Figure

Pokémon Inspired by Paintings from the Van Gogh Museum Double Deck Box

Munchlax & Snorlax Inspired by The Bedroom Double Deck Box

Corviknight Inspired by Wheatfield with Crows Double Deck Box

Munchlax & Snorlax Inspired by The Bedroom Card Sleeves (65 Sleeves)

Corviknight Inspired by Wheatfield with Crows Card Sleeves (65 Sleeves)

Sunflora Inspired by Sunflowers Card Sleeves (65 Sleeves)

Smeargle Inspired by Self-Portrait as a Painter Card Sleeves (65 Sleeves)

Eevee Inspired by Self-Portrait with Straw Hat Card Sleeves (65 Sleeves)

Pikachu Inspired by Self-Portrait with Grey Felt Hat Card Sleeves (65 Sleeves)

Pokémon Inspired by Paintings from the Van Gogh Museum Playmat

Corviknight Inspired by Wheatfield with Crows Playmat

Munchlax & Snorlax Inspired by The Bedroom Playmat

Pikachu & Eevee Inspired by Self-Portraits Playmat

Eevee Inspired by Self-Portrait with Straw Hat Canvas Tote Bag

Pikachu Inspired by Self-Portrait with Grey Felt Hat Canvas Tote Bag

Munchlax & Snorlax Inspired by The Bedroom Puzzle (1,008 Pieces)

Munchlax & Snorlax Inspired by The Bedroom Journal

Pokémon Inspired by Paintings from the Van Gogh Museum Journal

Pikachu Inspired by Self-Portrait with Grey Felt Hat Journal

Eevee Inspired by Self-Portrait with Straw Hat Canvas Wall Art

Sunflora Inspired by Sunflowers Canvas Wall Art

Pikachu Inspired by Self-Portrait with Grey Felt Hat Canvas Wall Art

Pokémon Inspired by Paintings from the Van Gogh Museum 15 oz. Mug

Pokémon Inspired by Paintings from the Van Gogh Museum Posters (6-Pack)

Pokémon Inspired by Paintings from the Van Gogh Museum Postcards (12-Pack)

Pokémon Inspired by Paintings from the Van Gogh Museum Pin Box Set (6-Pack)

About the author