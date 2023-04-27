Where to find Unrivaled Inteleon Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Unrivaled Inteleon Tera Raid Battle Event is the next big challenge for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players to tackle. It follows on from a long list of other Seven-Star Tera Raid events headlined by Charizard, Cinderace, Greninja, Decidueye, Samurott, and Typhlosion.

Like them, it requires players to have reached a certain point in the game to find it. For those who have done that, it’s a relatively straightforward process to find one. Here’s what you need to make finding and battling the Ice-type Raid Boss a breeze.

How to find the Unrivaled Inteleon Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The first step to finding the Unrivaled Inteleon Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is making sure you’ve reached the point where you’ve unlocked Seven-Star Tera Raids.

To do that, you’ll have needed to finish the main storyline, see the credits, and make sure you’ve unlocked Six-Star Tera Raids. It’ll take a bit of time if you haven’t reached that point already, but there’s no way around it.

Once that’s done, follow the steps below to find an Unrivaled Inteleon Tera Raid:

Connect your Nintendo Switch to the internet, head to the Poké Portal, click Mystery Gift, then Check Poké Portal News. This will update your game if you haven’t done it already.

After that, if you want to find the Tera Raid on the map, open it up and look for a Black Tera Raid crystal giving off a rainbow light effect. Head to that location and walk up to it to begin the raid.

If you have a Nintendo Switch Online account and would prefer to search it online to save time, you can do so via the Poké Portal. Simply click on Tera Raid Battle and look for Unrivaled Inteleon, which will have Seven-Stars.

Once you’ve done all that, all that’s left to do is take the Raid on!