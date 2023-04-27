What type is Inteleon in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Unrivaled Tera Raid event?

This Tera Raid might be harder than it looks.

The next Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Unrivaled Tera Raid event will be all about Inteleon, one of the three Gen VIII Starters of the Galar region. By nature, Inteleon is a pure Water type, making it a great counter for strong Pokémon like the Fire-type Arcanine or the Ground/Fighting-type Great Tusk. However, Gen IX’s Tera Type mechanic has added a whole extra layer to Pokémon battles. This of course includes Tera Raids.

For each seven-star Tera Raid event, the Unrivaled raid boss is given a specific Tera Type to make the battle more challenging or to reference a past generation.

For example, Unrivaled Charizard had a Dragon Tera Type to reference Mega Charizard X from Gen VI, while Unrivaled Typhlosion was given a Ghost Tera Type as a nod to Hisuian Typhlosion from Legends: Arceus.

What type is Unrivaled Inteleon in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid event?

Inteleon is a Water type by nature, but it will have the Ice Tera Type for the Unrivaled Tera Raid. This means it will get the same-type bonus for Water-type and Ice-type attacks. Players should watch out for strong attacks like Snipe Shot, Ice Beam, and Blizzard.

To prepare for Ice Tera Type Inteleon, start by identifying its defensive weaknesses—Fire, Rock, Fighting, and Steel. Fire and Rock are unfortunately weak to Inteleon’s natural Water typing, so Fighting or Steel-type Pokémon might be stronger options for counters. For example, the Fighting/Ice-type Crabominable not only hits Ice types for super-effective damage but also resists incoming Ice-type attacks.

That being said, the viability of Crabominable and other possible counters will depend on Unrivaled Inteleon’s move set and build once the Raid event begins.