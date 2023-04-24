What time does the Unrivaled Inteleon Tera Raid event start in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Beware of sniper fire, because the next seven-star Tera Raid event hitting Pokémon Scarlet and Violet features the Secret Agent Pokémon, Inteleon.

This will be the first time Inteleon is available in any capacity for Scarlet and Violet players. And, just like with previous seven-star Tera Raids, this is designed in a way to challenge players—especially those who come in unprepared.

With its Ice Tera Type, the Unrivaled Inteleon will have access to a number of strong offensive attacks. All of them play into the Pokémon’s core strengths and typings, along with the usual inclusion of a gimmick to keep players on their toes.

When is the Unrivaled Inteleon Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Because the Unrivaled Inteleon is part of a seven-star Tera Raid event, that means it will run twice to give more players a chance to battle, defeat, and catch it. These runs will be separated by one week and include the exact same content and rewards.

Unrivaled Typhlosion will first appear from Thursday, April 27 at 7:00pm CT to Sunday, April 30 at 6:59pm CT.

Its second appearance will be from Thursday, May 4 at 7:00pm CT to Sunday, May 7 at 6:59pm CT.

Once the seven-star Tera Raid event ends, Inteleon will no longer be appearing in raids until Game Freak eventually brings it back for a re-run at some point in the future. So make sure to take advantage of this event while it is live.