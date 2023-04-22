Best Pokémon Games on Nintendo Switch, Ranked

When the Nintendo Switch first launched in March 2017, there weren’t any Pokémon games available, much to the disappointment of fans who couldn’t wait to see how good Nintendo and Game Freak could make them look and play on the new and improved technology.

Fortunately, it wasn’t long before they started churning them out one by one, including spinoffs and free-to-play titles spanning multiple genres, as well as remakes and new additions to the core series.

Today, the catalog of Pokémon titles on the Nintendo Switch has grown to 11. They’re all enjoyable in their own way, but we’ve ranked them from worst to best based on the aggregate of critic review scores, courtesy of Metacritic.

11. Pokémon Quest (64)

Pokémon Quest is a free-to-play spinoff title developed by Game Freak and published by Nintendo and The Pokémon Company that was released on the Nintendo Switch in May 2018. It has a similar aesthetic to Minecraft and plays much like it as well. The main goal is to build a base, embark on expeditions around an island to discover new Pokémon and train them.

But while it sounds good in theory and is something anyone can play, critics have described the core gameplay as a mundane, repetitive, and forgettable experience that, while enjoyable in short bursts, fails to maintain interest in the long term. It’s also been criticized for its paywalled features.

10. Pokémon Cafe Mix (64)

Pokémon Cafe Mix is another free-to-play title developed by Genius Sonority and published by Nintendo and The Pokémon Company. It was released on the Nintendo Switch in June 2020. Unlike Pokémon Quest, however, it’s actually a puzzle game based on running a cafe.

Pokémon order food and drinks, and when they do, players need to make them by completing puzzles that revolve around linking icons in a sequence to clear them. There are other twists and turns, too.

Despite being nominated for an award at The Game Awards 2020, it’s received mixed reviews due to how repetitive it can be and that some puzzles aren’t particularly well designed. The art style and gameplay are pretty nifty, though, and that’s kept players coming back.

9. Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (69)

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX is perhaps the most unique title on this list. It’s a roguelike developed by Spike Chunsoft and published by Nintendo and The Pokémon Company that was released on the Nintendo Switch in March 2020. It is a remake of Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Blue Rescue Team and Red Rescue Team.

The gameplay revolves around a human who turns into a Pokémon and forms a team to help them complete missions via turn-based battles within dungeons to progress through the story.

It received mixed reviews due to the repetitive, grindy nature of the gameplay, but it is widely considered to be an improvement on the original title and can be a lot of fun for a while.

8. Pokémon UNITE (70)

Pokémon UNITE is a free-to-play MOBA similar to League of Legends and Dota 2. It was developed by TiMi Studio Group and published by The Pokémon Company and Nintendo, and was released on the Nintendo Switch in July 2021.

The premise isn’t too different from other MOBAs. It pits players against each other in teams of five, with each one controlling a Pokémon with a few moves at its disposal, but rather than having a base to destroy, the winner is determined by who has the highest score.

Microtransactions have been the main reason behind the game’s mixed reviews. Some critics feel like the game is pay-to-win, and their scores reflect that. The gameplay itself, however, is considered to be tons of fun, so it’s worth picking it up for a spin to see what it’s all about.

7. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (72)

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are the newest titles on this list. They were released on the Nintendo Switch in November 2022 and have become one of the best-selling titles in the franchise. And yet, they received mixed reviews due to the ever-growing list of performance issues and visual bugs that have plagued the Generation IX titles since launch.

Still, the open-world gameplay itself is an absolute treat. What’s more, players are free to complete the three separate storylines in whatever order they’d like, and the end-game, while still limited, offers more than most other releases in the franchise.

6. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl (73)

As the name suggests, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are remakes of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl. They were released on the Nintendo Switch in November 2021.

Despite being criticized for not adding any quality-of-life improvements to the originals, those who loved them will thoroughly enjoy the like-for-like recreation with modern graphics. Nostalgia goes a long way with this one.

5. Pokkén Tournament DX (79)

Pokkén Tournament DX is a fighting game developed by Bandai Namco Studios and published by Nintendo, released on the Switch in November 2017. It was originally released on arcade machines and eventually the Wii U, but was adapted and revamped for the Switch, where it’s proven to be one of the most enjoyable titles on the platform.

It pits two players against each other as they duke it out in arcade-style combat using Pokémon. What made it so popular is that it’s easier to pick up and get good at than other fighting games on the market, and the fact it includes Pokémon IP has drawn long-term fans of the franchise to it, too.

Reviews from critics have been mostly favorable, with comments like it being a “thoroughly enjoyable experience” that is “very cool” and “one of the best fighting games on Nintendo consoles.” Those who have played it a lot will tell you the same thing, too. It’s a heck of a lot of fun.

4. New Pokémon Snap (79)

Pokémon Snap was one of the biggest hits on the Nintendo 64 when it was released all the way back in 1999. New Pokémon Snap followed suit after releasing on the Nintendo Switch in 2021.

Like the original, the beloved title lets players explore various islands in the Lental region inhabited by Pokémon to take pictures of all the sights and sounds they encounter along the way to help a professor with their research.

The gameplay is as fun as ever, and as a result, it received favorable reviews from critics and players alike. It was also nominated for the Best Family Game at The Game Awards 2021.

3. Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! and Let’s Go, Pikachu! (79)

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! are remakes of Pokémon Yellow that were released on the Nintendo Switch in November 2018. They were the first of any core series titles on the platform and quickly became one of the best-selling games on the system.

They were also streamlined to be more appealing to newcomers but maintained enough nostalgia value to draw in returning players, too. Critics praised them for finding the perfect balance between the two, and the addition of the new catching mechanic inspired by Pokémon Go added an extra twist to the gameplay.

2. Pokémon Sword and Shield (80)

Pokémon Sword and Shield was the first entirely new core series game on the Nintendo Switch. They released in November 2019 to immediate critical acclaim and became the second-best-selling titles in the franchise.

They were the first Pokémon titles to have open-world areas—a feature players had been dreaming about for years. They also introduced raids to the core series, which have now become a staple feature, and had a thoroughly enjoyable storyline that fans still talk about to this day.

1. Pokémon Legends: Arceus (83)

Pokémon Legends: Arceus was perhaps the most experimental title released on the Nintendo Switch in January 2022, but it’s also widely considered to be the best one, too. In fact, its reception was so positive that it was nominated for several accolades, including Best RPG at The Game Awards.

Nobody knew what to expect when it launched since it deviated from the franchise’s usual gameplay formula. It placed more of an emphasis on exploration and catching, and allowed players to have more freedom to explore the open world, unlike Sword and Shield, which had more limitations. But that’s exactly what made it so great. Plus, it’s more difficult than other titles since players can actually be harmed by wild Pokémon, requiring them to play more cautiously.