Can Inteleon be Shiny in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

The trend for seven-star Tera Raid events in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is featuring Starter Pokémon from previous generations. This includes Charizard from Gen I, Greninja from Gen VI, Cinderace from Gen VIII, and more. The second Starter from Gen VIII to get a big Tera Raid event is Inteleon, the Secret Agent Pokémon.

Inteleon is the Water-type Starter of the Galar region with great Speed and Special Attack. As a seven-star Tera Raid boss, the Unrivaled Inteleon is sure to be a challenge even if it doesn’t have the best defenses. If you are successful in beating it, you’ll get your first opportunity to catch and own an Inteleon in Scarlet and Violet.

Since the Water-type Starter is currently exclusive to this seven-star Tera Raid event, players will want to know if there’s any chance of it being Shiny.

Can you catch Shiny Inteleon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

The specific Unrivaled Inteleon you can catch after beating the seven-star Tera Raid will never be Shiny. This was also the case with the other Starter Pokémon from previous seven-star Tera Raids.

Iit’s still possible to obtain a Shiny Inteleon in Scarlet and Violet through a different method—breeding. After catching the Unrivaled Inteleon, you can breed it with a Ditto. The eggs will have normal Shiny odds, so there’s always at least a small chance of hatching a Shiny Sobble. With this method, it’s even possible to hatch more than one Shiny.

Another option would be to transfer a Shiny Inteleon over from Pokémon Sword and Shield via Pokémon Home. The Pokémon-transferring app isn’t compatible with Scarlet and Violet just yet, so players will have to wait a little longer for that.

But, when Pokémon Home does finally become compatible, it’ll give you another way to get your hands on a Shiny Inteleon.