Inteleon blasts into Pokémon Scarlet and Violet with new Tera Raid event

Game Freak is onto the next event already following Typhlosion’s Pokémon Scarlet and Violet debut as part of a seven-star Tera Raid with the first appearance of Inteleon.

Galar’s fully evolved Water-type starter is sneaking into Tera Raids during the next event rotation, which begins on April 28 and will run through April 30. It will have a second run from May 5 to 7 with the same content included, all on a new patch.

This is the second Galar starter to be featured in a Tera Raid event following Cinderace, which made its Gen IX debut back in December and January. Inteleon also continues the trend of all seven-star raid events to this point featuring starter Pokémon that were not previously included in Scarlet and Violet—discounting Pikachu’s surfing cameo for the Pokémon Day celebrations in February.

In this event, Inteleon will have an Ice Tera Type, meaning it will be weak to Fire, Fighting, Rock, and Steel-type moves. You should avoid training up Fire and Rock-type Pokémon for this raid since it will still have at least one strong Water-type move.

The full moveset and other information for this event are currently unknown and will be made available once it starts going live on April 28.

Related: Pokemon Go community flames Niantic over now-deleted meme

With Inteleon’s appearance here, only Rillaboom remains unavailable among the Galar starters in the newest Pokémon titles. We can assume the Drummer Pokémon will make an appearance soon after Inteleon’s re-run raids conclude on May 7.

After Rillaboom is added, that will exhaust all of the datamined information regarding starters and other Pokémon included in SV’s code but not available yet. This could mean we will start seeing repeat seven-start Tera Raids since Charizard was added last December or more Pokémon will be introduced to keep the content rolling.