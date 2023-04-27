Can you catch additional Inteleon in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Unrivaled Tera Raid event?

The next big Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is here, and following the trend of featuring Starter Pokémon from other regions, this next Tera Raid event will center around Inteleon.

Inteleon is the Gen VIII Water-type Starter of the Galar region, making it the second Starter from Pokémon Sword and Shield to be added to Scarlet and Violet.

As with every Tera Raid, players will have an opportunity to catch the Unrivaled Inteleon, if they are able to defeat it. These seven-star Tera Raids aren’t easy, though. To defeat Inteleon, you’ll ideally have a level 100 Pokémon that is trained and built specifically to counter the Galar Starter. Once you beat it the first time and catch the Unrivaled Inteleon, you might be wondering if you can do it all again to catch another one.

Can you catch more than one Unrivaled Inteleon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid event?

Players will only be allowed to catch one Unrivaled Inteleon per game. However, they can still rechallenge the seven-star Tera Raid multiple times through the event. A player might choose to do this to help other players clear the Raid or to farm rewards.

And if you really want more than one Inteleon in Scarlet and Violet, it’s possible to make it happen. Rather than catching another one, you can simply breed the Unrivaled Inteleon with a Ditto. This will allow you to hatch as many Sobble as you want. The hatched Sobble won’t inherit the rare Mightiest Mark from the Unrivaled Inteleon, but it’s still an easy way to get more than one Inteleon in your possession.

Once Pokémon Home becomes compatible with Scarlet and Violet, players will also be able to transfer their Inteleon over from Sword and Shield. But for now, you’ll have to stick with the breeding method.