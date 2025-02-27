Forgot password
Glaceon ex, Arceus, ex, and Irida from Triumphant Light in Pokemon TCG Pocket
Category:
Pokémon

All Pokémon TCG Pocket Triumphant Light (A2a) cards

Triumphant Light brings even more cards to Pokémon TCG Pocket.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Feb 27, 2025 09:12 am

Pokémon TCG Pocket is bigger and better with the addition of the Triumphant Light set, the fourth expansion in the game.

Triumphant Light is the second mini set in Pokémon TCG Pocket, following on from Mythical Island in December, and serves as the follow-up to Space-Time Smackdown. Just like that set, the focus is on Sinnoh and, more specifically, Arceus.

Pokémon TCG Pocket Triumphant Light (A2a) card list

Triumphant Light brings Arceus to the game for the first time alongside Irida, who debuted in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Like previous sets, the Pokémon range from new additions to the game to new artworks and attacks for existing Pokémon.

Just as in Mythical Island, there is only one pack artwork for Triumphant Light, meaning there are no pack exclusives. The table below shows all available cards, their type, rarity, and other details.

Triumphant Light releases on Feb. 28, introducing plenty of new cards to the game. The following cards have already been leaked to be featured, and we’ll continue updating this article whenever new cards are revealed.

ImageNameSet NumberTypeRarity
Leafeon ex from Triumphant Light in Pokemon TCG PocketLeafeon exTBCGrass◊◊◊◊
Carnivine from Triumphant Light in Pokemon TCG Pocket.CarnivineTBCGrass◊◊◊
Heatran from Triumphant Light in Pokemon TCG PocketHeatranTBCFire◊◊◊
Abomasnow from Triumphant Light in Pokemon TCG Pocket.AbomasnowTBCWater◊◊◊
Raichu from Triumphant Light in Pokemon TCG PocketRaichuTBCElectric◊◊◊
Rotom from Triumphant Light in Pokemon TCG PocketRotomTBCPsychic◊◊◊
Tyranitar from Triumphant Light in Pokemon TCG PocketTyranitarTBCFighting◊◊◊
Crobat from Triumphant Light in Pokemon TCG PocketCrobatTBCDarkness◊◊◊
Magnezone from Triumphant Light in Pokemon TCG PocketMagnezoneTBCMetal◊◊◊
Probopass ex from Triumphant Light in Pokemon TCG PocketProbopass exTBCMetal◊◊◊◊
Arceus ex from Triumphant Light in Pokemon TCG PocketArceus exTBCColorless◊◊◊◊
Shaymin full art from Triumphant Light in Pokemon TCG PocketShayminTBCGrass
Magnemite full art from Triumphant Light in Pokemon TCG PocketMagnemiteTBCElectric
Glaceon full art from Triumphant Light in Pokemon TCG PocketGlaceon exTBCWater☆☆
Irida full art from Triumphant Light in Pokemon TCG PocketIridaTBCSupporter☆☆
