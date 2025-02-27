All Pokémon TCG Pocket Triumphant Light (A2a) cards

Pokémon TCG Pocket is bigger and better with the addition of the Triumphant Light set, the fourth expansion in the game.

Recommended Videos

Triumphant Light is the second mini set in Pokémon TCG Pocket, following on from Mythical Island in December, and serves as the follow-up to Space-Time Smackdown. Just like that set, the focus is on Sinnoh and, more specifically, Arceus.

Pokémon TCG Pocket Triumphant Light (A2a) card list

Triumphant Light brings Arceus to the game for the first time alongside Irida, who debuted in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Like previous sets, the Pokémon range from new additions to the game to new artworks and attacks for existing Pokémon.

Just as in Mythical Island, there is only one pack artwork for Triumphant Light, meaning there are no pack exclusives. The table below shows all available cards, their type, rarity, and other details.

Triumphant Light releases on Feb. 28, introducing plenty of new cards to the game. The following cards have already been leaked to be featured, and we’ll continue updating this article whenever new cards are revealed.

Image Name Set Number Type Rarity Leafeon ex TBC Grass ◊◊◊◊ Carnivine TBC Grass ◊◊◊ Heatran TBC Fire ◊◊◊ Abomasnow TBC Water ◊◊◊ Raichu TBC Electric ◊◊◊ Rotom TBC Psychic ◊◊◊ Tyranitar TBC Fighting ◊◊◊ Crobat TBC Darkness ◊◊◊ Magnezone TBC Metal ◊◊◊ Probopass ex TBC Metal ◊◊◊◊ Arceus ex TBC Colorless ◊◊◊◊ Shaymin TBC Grass ☆ Magnemite TBC Electric ☆ Glaceon ex TBC Water ☆☆ Irida TBC Supporter ☆☆

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy