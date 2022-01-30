Where to find a Fire Stone in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Got some Fire-type Pokémon to evolve? The Fire Stone is likely to evolve some of them and you’ll need to find a few in order to complete your Pokédex in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

There are three Pokémon in Legends: Arceus‘ Pokédex that require the Fire Stone to evolve it. Those three are Vulpix into Ninetails, Hisuian Growlithe into Hisuian Arcanine, and Eevee into Flareon. Any of these Pokémon can be evolved at any point in time, regardless of level.

Luckily, Fire Stones are not hard to come across. They are found in a multitude of places in the game. The cheapest and easiest way to find them is to hit all of the red rocks in the wild. Each rock has a chance to drop a Fire Stone when your Pokémon goes to collect materials from them. If running around smashing rocks isn’t your thing, you can farm satchels instead and head to the Trading Post. There, you can buy as many Fire Stones as you can afford in order to evolve your Pokémon.

The last place that you can find Fire Stones is in the space-time distortions. If you’re lucky, you’ll find one laying on the ground, but some Pokémon that spawn in them will also drop them if you defeat them. This is the most dangerous option, but it’s worth going into the distortions when they pop up to try to find any evolution items you might need.