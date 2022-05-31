When is Pokémon Go Fest 2022?

There are several events every year in Pokémon Go, but none are as big as Go Fest, which will have an online-only ticket this year, as well as some in-person events happening throughout the world.

The Pokémon Go Fest 2022 worldwide event is being held on June 4 and 5 this year for those who would like to participate remotely. Players do not have to go to a physical location to participate in Go Fest, though, as the global festival will appear in-game from 10am local time until 6pm during event days.

Each day will have a different experience and will have its own set of bonuses even if players didn’t purchase a ticket. Those who want to buy a ticket can find it in the in-game shop for $14.99. The ticket grants access to special event spawns, rotating habitats, special research and more on June 4 and 5.

Some details for the event have been announced already, such as Special Research that leads to capturing Shaymin, special event Incense Pokémon, an increased chance of encountering Shiny Pokémon, Collection Challenges, and more.

Players who aren’t planning on purchasing a ticket will still have special event spawns and a chance to find those Pokémon in their Shiny form, but they won’t have access to Shaymin or the special event Pokémon that spawn while Incense is active.

In-person Go Fests are also taking place this year in Berlin from July 1 to 3, Seattle from July 22 to 24, and Sapporo, Japan from August 5 to 7. The details for each of those events can be found on their respective websites. Tickets can also be purchased through the website in order to gain access to your local in-person Go Fest.