Throw Wild Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go‘s Wild Area Global event is now live, and with it, a host of new special research tasks and rewards are available for trainers to dig into.

Recommended Videos

The tasks go live at 10am local time on Nov. 23, with one set of tasks in particular focusing on giving trainers the new GO Safari Ball. You’ll need to complete the Throw Wild quest to get access to the hourly restocks of GO Safari Balls, so try to get them out of the way as soon as you can. The tasks, for the most part, are pretty straightforward, but be prepared to walk quite a bit.

How to complete the Throw Wild Special Research in Pokémon Go

Toxtricity makes its debut in the Wild Area special event. Image via Niantic

There are two parts to the Throw Wild Special Research task in Pokémon Go, rewarding you with a handful of GO Safari Balls, XP, and Stardust for doing simple tasks.

1/1

Throw Wild Research Task Reward Completition Reward Spin three PokéStops or Gyms 1,000x Stardust 1,000x Stardust

3x GO Safari Ball

1,000 XP Catch 10 Pokémon 1,000 XP

2/2

Throw Wild Research Task Reward Completition Reward Catch three Pokémon in GO Safari Balls 1,000x Stardust 1,000x Stardust

3x GO Safari Ball

1,000 XP Catch three Mighty Pokémon 1,000 XP

The hardest part of the questline for trainers is likely catching Mighty Pokémon, a new type of Pokémon introduced during this event. These Pokémon have distinct differences from other Pokémon you can find in the wild and have a yellow aura around them. They will also always be XL or XXL size, and are very difficult to catch, so be prepared to use your newly-got GO Safari Ball to help you catch them.

On top of the Throw Wild questline, there is also hourly research to restock your GO Safari Balls after you complete the above challenges. There is also an additional set of research tasks if you pay for a weekend $2 ticket. These include:

GO Wild Area Hourly Restock: GO Safari Ball 1 / 1 Claim Reward 10x GO Safari Ball 10x GO Safari Ball

GO Wild Area Extra Access Timed Research 1 / 1 Claim Reward 2x GO Safari Ball 2x GO Safari Ball

Once you have claimed all these tasks, you can return to trying to make the most out of the event. There is quite a bit to do, so check out our full event guide to keep track of all the different raids and offerings that await you over the weekend.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy