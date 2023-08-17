This Ditto had just one job in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet—and it failed horribly

Ditto is one of the most iconic Pokémon in the franchise thanks to its ability to disguise itself as any other Pokémon species, but one Ditto in Scarlet and Violet failed miserably today.

In the Gen IX games, wild Pokémon spawn in the overworld rather than the traditional patches of grass we were familiar with from previous generations. While most wild Pokémon appear normally on your screen, Ditto is a special case. Rather than appearing in its pink blob form, Ditto will disguise itself as a different Pokémon in the overworld. You won’t know it’s a Ditto until you initiate a battle with it, forcing it to reveal its true form.

However, one player shared a bizarre clip of a wild Ditto in the overworld out of its disguise. In the Aug. 16 clip, when the player went to battle it, the transformation animation went off, but then it transformed into… itself.

Another player explained why this happened: If you save with a disguised Ditto spawned in the area and then restart your game, the Ditto will reappear in the wild without its disguise.

This is also the case with Zorua and Zoroark, two other Pokémon that like to disguise themselves in the wild.

This is useful information to know if you’re hunting for Ditto, Zorua, or Zoroark since their disguises make them difficult to find. Next time you’re in West Province Area Two or Area Three where wild Ditto appear, try it out and see if any pink blobs show up in the overworld.

