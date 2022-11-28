The best Fairy-type Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Ever since the Fairy type was added to the game in Generation VI, the Pokémon games have never been the same. Dragon types finally fell from grace, leaving them as—still a very strong type—but not overpowered like they once were.

The Fairy type then continued reigning at the top till today in Generation IX with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which have added a whole array of new Fairy-type Pokémon, along with bringing back some familiar faces.

To celebrate these cute little demons, we will be talking about the 10 best Fairy-type Pokémon available in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, both old and new, which will be based on their design, lore, and competitive viability.

The 10 best Fairy-type Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

10) Florges

Florges is a pretty neat Pokémon, sporting a mono-Fairy typing which you don’t get to see a lot of.

It is said that Florges live for several hundred years and devote their lives to protecting the flora and fauna around it, living in beautiful flower gardens, and controlling the flowers it grows. If you think gardening is a chore like we do, you might wanna consider hiring a Florges instead. Heck, she probably won’t even charge you. It’s a win-win.

Florges is also pretty solid in competitive VGC, only being weak to two types, letting her be a reliable Trick Room setter. You can also come up with some fun strats using her ability Symbiosis— all you need to do is get those brain juices flowing.

9) Sylveon

Eeveelutions are simply iconic, so much so that fans were eagerly looking forward to a new Eeveelution added to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, since the last one we got was in Generation VI in Sylveon. Well, what better opportunity to rave about it than now?

Sylveon has just the perfect mix of simple design and intricate elements to give it that classic Eeveelution look while still keeping things fresh. Top it off with its silly little in-game cry and you’ve got the peak of all things cute and fairy-like.

Sylveon makes its presence known in-game as well, with a solid Special Attack stat—its Fairy damage output further boosted by its ability Pixilate—good Special Defense, and a Speed tier that allows it to be run on either Tailwind or Trick Room teams.

8) Jigglypuff

Jigglypuff is probably the most adored Fairy-type Pokémon that’s returning in Generation IX, and if you’ve watched the anime back in the day, you know why.

Just watching Jigglypuff try to sing to its heart’s content to an audience only to be disappointed and frustrated after it was finished was a hoot to watch. It wasn’t a bad singer or anything, it just puts everyone to sleep every time it sang due to the nature of the move Sing.

It would then grab a permanent marker and proceed to doodle on everybody’s sleeping faces in a fit of rage. Classic, and hilarious.

7) Dachsbun

If you thought Fidough was amusing, Dachsbun is on a whole other level.

We just think that the whole concept of this line is fantastic, first being a fermented dough dog ready to be baked, then evolving into a well-baked dog. Its ability is called Well-Baked Body too, which makes itself immune to Fire moves and raises its Defense every time it gets hit by a Fire-type move, which can make for some pretty creative strategies in Double battles.

But most importantly, we have realized the dev team’s pun game is strong, with Dachsbun being based on the Dachshund. Top tier.

6) Scream Tail

Remember when we talked about Jigglypuff and how adorable it is? Yeah, apparently prehistoric Jigglypuff isn’t as much of a charmer as it is in present times.

Scream Tail, Jigglypuff’s past Paradox form, is said to be ferociously aggressive and attacks anyone that comes near it while possessing a loud and shrill screaming voice. It also has fangs. Scary fangs.

Scream Tail is an interesting pick in competitive play, usually used as a bulky Trick Room setter who is also really fast. Usually too fast for a dedicated Trick Room ‘mon, which makes this bloodthirsty ancient Jigglypuff a solid pic for balance teams with mixed Speed control options.

5) Iron Valiant

Okay, we’re starting to think that all of these Paradox forms, whether Past or Future, have one thing in common: they’re freaking terrifying.

Iron Valiant, who is clearly a future Paradox form of both Gardevoir and Gallade, is said to be the robotic creation of a mad scientist, according to the games’ paranormal magazine “Occulture.” The magazine also states that Iron Valiant has an incredibly cruel nature and is willing to cut down anyone in its way.

Remind us to not get on the wrong side of this thing.

4) Grimmsnarl

As if Grimmsnarl wasn’t enough of a menace in Generation VIII’s competitive scene, not only did Gamefreak decide to add this ‘mon back into the new games, but the devs also decided to buff it.

This buff comes in the form of a new move that it receives, the infamous Parting Shot. This is an issue because of its ability Prankster, which gives all of its status moves a +1 priority, letting it pivot out of the field when it’s done its job, lower an opponent’s damage outfit and safely bring in a partner Pokémon.

This incredible supportive option has been added on top of the already spectacular supportive movepool that it already has which includes—but is not limited to—Reflect, Light Screen, Thunder Wave, Taunt, and Fake Out. And for Grimmsnarl, all of these moves are priority. Good lord.

3) Mimikyu

You may think Mimikyu has a questionable design at first glance, but the reason behind it and its general lore is probably one of the saddest backstories among the whole roster of Pokémon.

Mimikyu is said to be an extremely lonely Pokémon, its true form hiding underneath the costume it wears. Nobody has seen its true form yet, since Mimikyu knows that anyone seeing its true form will unwillingly cause them a mysterious illness or even a painful death.

In an attempt to make friends, Mimikyu created a disguise for itself to shield other beings from its true form while trying its best to model the costume after Pikachu, since it knows how popular Pikachu is. Unfortunately, its poor attempt made it look even more creepy, leaving it lonelier than ever.

If its disguise gets damaged, Mimikyu will spend all night patching it in front of a mirror as if its life depended on it, and since repairing its rag by itself can be difficult for it, you can hear it crying a lot from the inside.

Now, who’s cutting those damn onions?

2) Flutter Mane

Who would have thought we would see the day when Misdreavus gets redeemed? Pokémon Scarlet and Violet introduced a slew of new Pokémon with familiar faces called Paradox forms, and Flutter Mane proves itself the strongest Fairy-type Pokémon in the game, and among the top tier of Paradox forms.

Like every one of the Paradox Pokémon, Flutter Mane possesses the ability Protosynthesis, boosting one of its stats under harsh sunlight or when it consumes the held item Booster Energy. This means that you can skyrocket this mon’s offenses to the next level or make it the fastest thing on the field. Coupled with Fairy Terrastalization and the spread Fairy move Dazzling Gleam, Flutter Mane can pick up double knockout after knockout without breaking a sweat.

It also gains access to amazing supportive options in Will-O-Wisp to cripple Physical attackers, Icy Wind for Speed reduction, Helping Hand to help out its partner, and even Trick Room to support its slower teammates.

While Flutter Mane may have poor bulk on its Physical Defense side, you can easily pair this ‘mon with a partner that has Intimidate and/or Will-O-Wisp. Giving Flutter Mane a defensive Terastal type also goes a long way, letting this be an offensive threat along with having decent staying power on the field.

1) Tinkaton

Probably one of the best concepts to come out of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet as a whole, Tinkaton are probably based on the gnome or dwarf, since both of those mythical creatures have been described as fairies, the latter of which have been commonly depicted using iron tools or weapons.

Due to being bullied by Steel-type Pokémon as its baby form Tinkatink, Tinkaton have now formed long-standing grudges against them. Tinkaton fight other Steel-type Pokémon to steal their metal and use it to construct and perfect their hammers. With their fully-finished hammers, Tinkaton will use them, taking swings to pelt rocks into the sky aiming at the Corviknight that fly above them.

Think of the sheer accuracy and strength you would need to snipe a freakin’ seven-foot-tall Corviknight flying high in the sky with a 220-pound hammer, being just slightly above two feet tall. Now that’s very impressive.

Apart from having well-balanced stats all around, Tinkaton gets access to Fake Out, which gives it all the more utility in competitive Double battles. It may have a low Attack stat, but that is quickly remedied when you take into consideration its signature move Gigaton Hammer, which is a Steel move that boasts a monstrous 160 base power, the highest so far for a physical Steel move. Its ability Own Tempo further lets it ignore Attack drops from Intimidate, while also letting it not get confused when its partner Pokémon sharply raises its Attack with the move Swagger.

Tinkaton also shows off the best dual typing in the game with Fairy and Steel, giving it tons of key resistances and two immunities. Top all this off with its cute design and it’s a no-brainer that Tinkaton snags the No. 1 spot on our list.