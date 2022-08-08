Sygna Suit Steven & Deoxys to conclude Pokémon Masters EX Hoenn Villain Arc

One of the most versatile Sync Pairs in the game.

As the Pokémon Masters EX Hoenn Villain Arc heads towards its conclusion players have had a glimpse at the next Sync Pair headed to the game this week Sygna Suit Steven and Deoxys.

Before Steven sets out to destroy the meteor headed towards Pasio, he first sets out to capture Deoxys. The Sync Pair will land in the game on Aug. 9 and be available via the Poke Fair Scout and remain available to acquire via this method until Aug. 27.

Hoenn Villain Arc Concludes



Disaster is coming to Pasio, and an unlikely alliance may be all that can stop it. pic.twitter.com/kbZelXwL6l — Pokémon Masters EX (@PokemonMasters) August 8, 2022

Steven and Deoxys are a Psychic-type tech sync pair but they can also battle with other roles thanks to the different forms that the mythical Pokémon can take on. This makes Steven and Deoxys one of the most versatile Sync Pairs in the game perfect to adapt to any challenge.

Late last month the Hoenn Villain Arc was announced including the additions of Brendan and Latios, May and Blaziken to the game. Both of these Sync Pairs will remain up for grabs via the Poke Fair Scout until the story event ends on Aug. 27.

You can check out more information about these two Sync Pairs and the beginning of the Hoenn Villian Arc here.

Once the Hoenn Villain Arc ends it isn’t clear what will come next, but it shouldn’t be too long before we have answers to this question.

The Hoenn Villain Arc draws to a close on Aug. 27 so be sure to make sure to get your hands on these Sync Pairs before that date as it isn’t clear when they will be made available again.