Should you pick Cacnea, Gulpin, or Surskit in Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn’s Chasing Legends Special Research?

Niantic has really enjoyed dropping segmented Special Research into its Pokémon Go events as of late, and Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn is just the latest to implement this type of content. This means players will need to choose their path, which alters the type of rewards they get while playing the game and completing research tasks.

For Go Tour: Hoenn, the longest piece of research that isn’t extending beyond the event is the Chasing Legends Special Research. This includes rewards such as extra Groudon and Kyogre Candy regardless of the choices you have made regarding your Ruby or Sapphire Ticket allegiance.

The decision that will matter the most, outside of that version exclusive content, revolves around three Pokémon you might not expect—Gulpin, Surskit, and Cacnea.

All three Pokémon are featured in at least one segment of Go Tour: Hoenn, but here, picking one of them will change which rewards you get from the Special Research. So if you are worried about making the right choice, here is an overview of all three options.

All Cacnea, Gulpin, and Surskit rewards in Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn’s Chasing Legends Special Research

While the illusion of choice is nice, this decision basically boils down to which Pokémon you like the most or would like to catch more of.

The selection process happens on the second page of the Chasing Legends Special Research, and all it really impacts is the third page.

Once you make your choice, the next page of research will task you with one task that involves catching five of your selected Pokémon. Additionally, all of the basic task rewards will net you another encounter with said Pokémon. Beyond that, they don’t really come into play again for the research itself.

The real prize will depend on the Ruby and Sapphire Ticket since you can earn 200 Primal Energy for either Groudon or Kyogre by completing this research. However, you will only get 200 for the Pokémon tied to your version of choice—so choose wisely based on the Legendary Pokémon you want to use the most.

The only other real impact the choice between Gulpin, Surskit, or Cacnea has is that picking them will result in that Pokémon being attracted to Incense more frequently. A small, but nice bonus.