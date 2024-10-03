Pokémon Go Galarian Expedition Collection Challenge 1 – All Pokémon and rewards

The Galarian Expedition event has arrived to Pokémon Go, and you have a chance to participate in this event for a short amount of time. During the event, you can complete the Galarian Expedition Collection Challenge 1, which features notable Pokémon you must find and catch.

The Pokémon featured in the Galarian Expedition Collection Challenge have a chance to appear throughout the event. How you find them does vary, though. Some are easier to track down than others, and you’ll want to catch them all to ensure you complete this challenge. The Galar Expedition starts on Oct. 3, and you have until Oct. 11 to complete everything. Here’s what you need to know about all Pokémon and the rewards for completing the Galarian Expedition Collection Challenge 1 in Pokémon Go.

How to complete Galarian Expedition Collection Challenge 1 in Pokémon Go

Alakazam is one of the Pokémon you have to collection through evolution in Pokémon Go. Image via the Pokemon Company, remix by Dot Esports

The Galarian Expedition Collection Challenge 1 launches alongside the Galarian Expedition event in Pokémon Go. The event is from Oct. 4 to 11 in your local area, and is available to all players. This Collection Challenge goes out to everyone, and you can inspect it on your events page underneath the Go Battle League Timed Research challenge. You have until Oct. 11 to complete it, or the Collection Challenge disappears along with the chance to earn the rewards.

These are all the Pokémon you need to catch to complete the Galarian Expedition Collection Challenge 1, and the rewards you get in Pokémon Go.

Pokémon Collection Method Abra You can catch Abra by finding it in the wild. It should appear as you walk around your local area. Kadabra You need to evolve an Abra into a Kadabra. You can do this with the same one you encounter for the event, or one you’ve already caught in your collection. Alakazam You need to evolve a Kadabra into an Alakazam. You can do this with the same Kadabra you evolve for this event, or with another one you already have in your collection. Spheal You need to catch Spheal, who is appearing in the wild. There’s a chance you can find it while walking around your local area. Sealeo You need to evolve Spheal into a Sealeo. You can use the same Spheal you caught for the event, or you can use one you already have in your collection. Walrein You need to evolve Sealeo into a Walrein. You can use the same Sealeo you evolved for the Galarian Expediton event, or you can use one you’ve already caught in your collection. Foongus There’s a chance Foongus can appear next to you as a wild encounter as you explore your local area. Amoonguss After you catch a Foongus, you need to evolve it into a Amoonguss. You can use the one you caught for the Galarian Expedition event or another in your collection.

All Galarian Expedition Collection Challenge 1 rewards: 5,000 XP, 20 Ultra Balls, and an Alolan Marowak encounter.

Many of the Pokémon featured in the Galarian Expedition Collection Challenge 1 quest require you to get them through an evolution. This may force you to go out of your way to catch this Pokémon in the wild to get enough candy to evolve them, or you can use Nanab Berries to increase the amount of candy you get each time you catch it. Thankfully, there are only three base Pokémon for this Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go, and if you want a better chance to encounter them, using Incense or placing a lure on a Poké Stop is always a good idea.

