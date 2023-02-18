Should you pick the Ruby or Sapphire badge ticket for Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn?

The third generation of Pokémon introduced the Hoenn region along with two feuding criminal organizations—Team Magma and Team Aqua. Both teams had very different ideas of what they wanted the Pokémon world to look like, and they were willing to do whatever it took to get a hold of the Legendary Pokémon of Hoenn. Team Magma was obsessed with Groudon in Pokémon Ruby, while Team Aqua had their sights set on Kyogre in Pokémon Sapphire.

That iconic rivalry has inspired a special event during Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn. In the event, players must pick either the Ruby badge or Sapphire badge, which will determine the team they side with throughout the tour. Choose wisely, though, because your contribution to the team will influence the Primal Raids and wild Pokémon that appear during that time.

Should you pick the Ruby or Sapphire team ticket for Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn?

No matter which team you side with, you will have the opportunity to complete Field Research every hour during the event. The Field Research you do will count toward your team’s efforts, and the Team with more Field Research completed will earn specific perks for everyone to take advantage of.

If you have a Ruby badge and your team has more Field Research completed for the hour, there will be an increased chance for Primal Kyogre Raids. In addition, there will also be a higher encounter rate for these Pokémon:

Minun

Illumise

Wailmer

Lunatone

Castform (Rainy Form)

If you have a Sapphire badge and your team is the one with more Field Research done in the past hour, there will be an increased chance for Primal Groudon Raids. These Pokémon will also have a higher chance of being encountered:

Plusle

Volbeat

Trapinch

Solrock

Castform (Sunny Form)

Ultimately, the decision of which team to join is dependent on which Pokémon you prefer. If you want to help spawn more Primal Kyogre Raids, pick the Sapphire badge. If you prefer Primal Groudon, go with the Ruby badge.