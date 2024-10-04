Pokémon Go Galarian Expedition Collection Challenge 2: All Pokémon and rewards

The start of October is the perfect time to explore the outdoors with the Galarian Expedition event in Pokémon Go. For those who participate in the event, there’s the Galarian Expedition Collection Challenge 2 quest you can complete if you can track down all the Pokémon.

The Collection Challenge is exclusive to the Galarian Expedition event, which is happening from Oct. 4 to the 11 in Pokémon Go. For those playing the mobile game, it’s a good idea to go out of your way to complete this challenge to earn the rewards. However, tracking down all the Pokémon could prove to be tricky. Here’s what you need to know about how to catch all Pokémon for the Galarian Expedition Collection Challenge 2 and the rewards you get in Pokémon Go.

How to complete the Galarian Expedition Collection Challenge 2 in Pokémon Go

You’ll have to evolve a Nidoqueen for it to count for this Collection Challenge. Image via the Pokémon Company. Remix by Dot Esports

The Pokémon featured in the Galarian Expedition Collection Challenge 2 are from the Galarian Expedition event in Pokémon Go. All those featured on this list should spawn in the wild, meaning you only have to explore your local area to track them down. However, several require evolutions, meaning you need plenty of candy to get them from their base forms to their final evolution. The evolved forms, even if you catch them, won’t count. You are required to evolve them for this Collection Challenge.

These are all the Pokémon you need to catch and evolve to complete the Galarian Expedition Collection Challenge 2 in Pokémon Go. We’ll breakdown how you can find them, if you need to evolve them, and all the rewards you get for completing this Collection Challenge. If you don’t finish before Oct. 11, the collection and the rewards disappear.

Pokémon How to find and evolve Nidoran (male) Nidoran (male) will appear in the wild throughout the event. You can explore your local area to find it. Nidorino You can evolve Nidoran (male) into Nidorino if you have enough candy. You can use the same Nidoran (male) you catch for the event or another you have in your collection. Nidoking You have to evolve Nidorino into a Nidoking if you have enough candy. You can use the Nidorino you evolved for this collection or one you caught previously while playing Pokémon Go. Nidoran (female) Nidoran (female) can appear in the wild throughout the Galarian Expedition event. It’s best to wander around your local area to find it. Nidorina You have to evolve Nidoran (female) into a Nidorina. You can use the same Nidoran (female) you caught for this event or another you’ve already caught. Nidoqueen You must evolve a Nidorina into a Nidoqueen. You can use the Nidorina from the previous step of this Collection Challenge or one you caught outside this event. Beldum You have a chance to find Beldum out in the wild. You can wander around your local area to find it. Absol Absol has the chance to appear in the wild, or you can get the event-exclusive Field Research, where you have to walk 5 km.

All Galarain Expedition Collection Challenge 2 rewards: 5,000 XP, 20 Ultra Balls, and an Aerodactyl encounter.

For the Nidoran family, exploring your local area and trying to find the base form would be your best. These should be a common wild encounter, but to increase your chances of finding these two Pokémon, use incense on your character or lures on Poké Stops to make it easier. The same goes for Beldum and Absol. On this list, Absol is easily the toughest Pokémon to track during this Pokémon Go event, as it has a low chance of appearing in the wild. Sticking to the Field Research task is likely your best option to make it easier.

