All Pokémon Go Masterwork Research: Master Ball tasks and rewards

There’s another Masterwork Research available to Pokémon Go players for a short time. For this research, it’s all about getting the chance to get a Master Ball, a Poké Ball that always catches whatever Pokémon you want to catch with it.

You can use this against any notable Legendary Pokémon you encounter while playing the mobile game. Many Pokémon Go players use this when attempting to catch the Legendary Galarian birds or on a Shiny Legendary Pokémon. You want to reserve this for when you don’t have any other choice, especially on rare Pokémon. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete all Masterwork Research: Master Ball tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go. This is a Premium Masterwork, and you need to buy it from the Pokémon Go store.

How to complete Pokémon Go Masterwork Research: Master Ball

The Master Ball is rarely available in Pokémon Go and is considered a premium item. Image via The Pokemon Company

After you purchase the Masterwork Research for the Master Ball, this Special Research remains on your account forever. You can’t lose this research, so don’t be worried about a time limit in Pokémon Go. Instead, work through the steps and take your time through the entire process. But the sooner you complete it, the faster you get your Master Ball.

The Master Ball guarantees you can catch any Pokémon you want to catch with it. Some notable favorites are the Galarian Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdos Pokémon, which only appear when you use your Daily Adventure incense. They have a low chance of appearing, making them the most formidable Pokémon to encounter in the mobile game, especially now that their Shiny versions are available.

These are all the Masterwork Research steps and the rewards you get for completing this research in Pokémon Go. The first step becomes available after you purchase this Master Work from the in-game shop using real-world money.

Task 1

Tasks Rewards Catch 250 Pokémon 20 Poké Balls Use 150 Berries to help catch Pokémon 15 Raspberries Make 100 Nice Curveball throws 2,500 Stardust

All task 1 completion rewards: 2,500 XP and a Galarian Stunfisk encounter.

We will be updating this page as we uncover more steps to this Master Work research.

