All achievements and rewards in Pokémon TCG Pocket

There’s plenty to do in Pokémon TCG Pocket, including achievements you can collect along the way for additional bonuses and bragging rights. If you’re looking for a list of all the achievements in the game, we’ve got you covered.

Recommended Videos

Pokémon TCG Pocket provides a shorter experience of the TCG in a new mobile app, launching globally on Oct. 30, with daily packs to rip, cards to collect, and battles to win. Alongside all those features is an achievement system, which allows you to track your journey.

Check out all the achievements and rewards below.

All Pokémon TCG Pocket achievements and rewards

Images via The Pokemon Company. Remix by Dot Esports

Achievements in Pokémon TCG Pocket are split into four tiers, each providing higher rewards and largely orientated around long-term play and progression. Unlike Themed Collections, there’s less focus on obtaining individual cards and more of an overall view toward collecting in the game.

Achievements in Pokémon TCG Pocket whittle away in the background as you play, and once you meet their requirements, you will receive a nice bonus for you to use. However, they require a lot of playing to unlock them all—particularly the higher tiers.

You can’t complete some achievements with just the Genetic Apex set in Pokémon TCG Pocket, and they seem to be placeholders for the future, as they do not currently provide any rewards.

Achievement Reward Open 100 booster packs 30x Shinedust Open 250 booster packs 50x Shinedust Open 500 booster packs 70x Shinedust Open 1,000 booster packs 100x Shinedust Wonder Pick 100 times 30x Shinedust Wonder Pick 250 times 50x Shinedust Wonder Pick 500 times 70x Shinedust Wonder Pick 1,000 times 100x Shinedust Register 500 cards in the Card Dex None Register 1,000 cards in the Card Dex None Register 2,000 cards in the Card Dex None Register 5,000 cards in the Card Dex None Collect a total of 500 cards 30x Shinedust Collect a total of 1,000 cards 50x Shinedust Collect a total of 5,000 cards 70x Shinedust Collect a total of 10,000 cards 100x Shinedust Collect 100 Grass-type cards 30x Shinedust Collect 250 Grass-type cards 50x Shinedust Collect 500 Grass-type cards 70x Shinedust Collect 1,000 Grass-type cards 100x Shinedust Collect 100 Fire-type cards 30x Shinedust Collect 250 Fire-type cards 50x Shinedust Collect 500 Fire-type cards 70x Shinedust Collect 1,000 Fire-type cards 100x Shinedust Collect 100 Water-type cards 30x Shinedust Collect 250 Water-type cards 50x Shinedust Collect 500 Water-type cards 70x Shinedust Collect 1,000 Water-type cards 100x Shinedust Collect 100 Electric-type cards 30x Shinedust Collect 250 Electric-type cards 50x Shinedust Collect 500 Electric-type cards 70x Shinedust Collect 1,000 Electric-type cards 100x Shinedust Collect 100 Psychic-type cards 30x Shinedust Collect 250 Psychic-type cards 50x Shinedust Collect 500 Psychic-type cards 70x Shinedust Collect 1,000 Psychic-type cards 100x Shinedust Collect 100 Fighting-type cards 30x Shinedust Collect 250 Fighting-type cards 50x Shinedust Collect 500 Fighting-type cards 70x Shinedust Collect 1,000 Fighting-type cards 100x Shinedust Collect 100 Dark-type cards 30x Shinedust Collect 250 Dark-type cards 50x Shinedust Collect 500 Dark-type cards 70x Shinedust Collect 1,000 Dark-type cards 100x Shinedust Collect 100 Steel-type cards 30x Shinedust Collect 250 Steel-type cards 50x Shinedust Collect 500 Steel-type cards 70x Shinedust Collect 1,000 Steel-type cards 100x Shinedust Collect 100 Dragon-type cards 30x Shinedust Collect 250 Dragon-type cards 50x Shinedust Collect 500 Dragon-type cards 70x Shinedust Collect 1,000 Dragon-type cards 100x Shinedust Collect 100 Normal-type cards 30x Shinedust Collect 250 Normal-type cards 50x Shinedust Collect 500 Normal-type cards 70x Shinedust Collect 1,000 Normal-type cards 100x Shinedust Collect 100 Suppoter cards 30x Shinedust Collect 250 Supporter cards 50x Shinedust Collect 500 Supporter cards 70x Shinedust Collect 1,000 Supporter cards 100x Shinedust Collect 100 Item cards 30x Shinedust Collect 250 Item cards 50x Shinedust Collect 500 Item cards 70x Shinedust Collect 1,000 Item cards 100x Shinedust Win 100 Versus battles 30x Shinedust Win 500 Versus battles 50x Shinedust Win 1,000 Versus battles 70x Shinedust Win 10,000 Versus battles 100x Shinedust Win 50 Solo battles 30x Shinedust Win 100 Solo battles 50x Shinedust Win 500 Solo battles 70x Shinedust Win 1,000 Solo battles 100x Shinedust

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy