Full art cards for Bulbasaur, Squirtle, and Charmander in TCG Pocket.
All achievements and rewards in Pokémon TCG Pocket

Earn them all.
Josh Challies
|

Published: Oct 3, 2024 04:05 am

There’s plenty to do in Pokémon TCG Pocket, including achievements you can collect along the way for additional bonuses and bragging rights. If you’re looking for a list of all the achievements in the game, we’ve got you covered.

Pokémon TCG Pocket provides a shorter experience of the TCG in a new mobile app, launching globally on Oct. 30, with daily packs to rip, cards to collect, and battles to win. Alongside all those features is an achievement system, which allows you to track your journey.

Check out all the achievements and rewards below.

All Pokémon TCG Pocket achievements and rewards

Pokémon TCG Pocket Booster Packs.
Achievements in Pokémon TCG Pocket are split into four tiers, each providing higher rewards and largely orientated around long-term play and progression. Unlike Themed Collections, there’s less focus on obtaining individual cards and more of an overall view toward collecting in the game.

Achievements in Pokémon TCG Pocket whittle away in the background as you play, and once you meet their requirements, you will receive a nice bonus for you to use. However, they require a lot of playing to unlock them all—particularly the higher tiers.

You can’t complete some achievements with just the Genetic Apex set in Pokémon TCG Pocket, and they seem to be placeholders for the future, as they do not currently provide any rewards.

AchievementReward
Open 100 booster packs30x Shinedust
Open 250 booster packs50x Shinedust
Open 500 booster packs70x Shinedust
Open 1,000 booster packs100x Shinedust
Wonder Pick 100 times30x Shinedust
Wonder Pick 250 times50x Shinedust
Wonder Pick 500 times70x Shinedust
Wonder Pick 1,000 times100x Shinedust
Register 500 cards in the Card DexNone
Register 1,000 cards in the Card DexNone
Register 2,000 cards in the Card DexNone
Register 5,000 cards in the Card DexNone
Collect a total of 500 cards30x Shinedust
Collect a total of 1,000 cards50x Shinedust
Collect a total of 5,000 cards70x Shinedust
Collect a total of 10,000 cards100x Shinedust
Collect 100 Grass-type cards30x Shinedust
Collect 250 Grass-type cards50x Shinedust
Collect 500 Grass-type cards70x Shinedust
Collect 1,000 Grass-type cards100x Shinedust
Collect 100 Fire-type cards30x Shinedust
Collect 250 Fire-type cards50x Shinedust
Collect 500 Fire-type cards70x Shinedust
Collect 1,000 Fire-type cards100x Shinedust
Collect 100 Water-type cards30x Shinedust
Collect 250 Water-type cards50x Shinedust
Collect 500 Water-type cards70x Shinedust
Collect 1,000 Water-type cards100x Shinedust
Collect 100 Electric-type cards30x Shinedust
Collect 250 Electric-type cards50x Shinedust
Collect 500 Electric-type cards70x Shinedust
Collect 1,000 Electric-type cards100x Shinedust
Collect 100 Psychic-type cards30x Shinedust
Collect 250 Psychic-type cards50x Shinedust
Collect 500 Psychic-type cards70x Shinedust
Collect 1,000 Psychic-type cards100x Shinedust
Collect 100 Fighting-type cards30x Shinedust
Collect 250 Fighting-type cards50x Shinedust
Collect 500 Fighting-type cards70x Shinedust
Collect 1,000 Fighting-type cards100x Shinedust
Collect 100 Dark-type cards30x Shinedust
Collect 250 Dark-type cards50x Shinedust
Collect 500 Dark-type cards70x Shinedust
Collect 1,000 Dark-type cards100x Shinedust
Collect 100 Steel-type cards30x Shinedust
Collect 250 Steel-type cards50x Shinedust
Collect 500 Steel-type cards70x Shinedust
Collect 1,000 Steel-type cards100x Shinedust
Collect 100 Dragon-type cards30x Shinedust
Collect 250 Dragon-type cards50x Shinedust
Collect 500 Dragon-type cards70x Shinedust
Collect 1,000 Dragon-type cards100x Shinedust
Collect 100 Normal-type cards30x Shinedust
Collect 250 Normal-type cards50x Shinedust
Collect 500 Normal-type cards70x Shinedust
Collect 1,000 Normal-type cards100x Shinedust
Collect 100 Suppoter cards30x Shinedust
Collect 250 Supporter cards50x Shinedust
Collect 500 Supporter cards70x Shinedust
Collect 1,000 Supporter cards100x Shinedust
Collect 100 Item cards30x Shinedust
Collect 250 Item cards50x Shinedust
Collect 500 Item cards70x Shinedust
Collect 1,000 Item cards100x Shinedust
Win 100 Versus battles30x Shinedust
Win 500 Versus battles50x Shinedust
Win 1,000 Versus battles70x Shinedust
Win 10,000 Versus battles100x Shinedust
Win 50 Solo battles30x Shinedust
Win 100 Solo battles50x Shinedust
Win 500 Solo battles70x Shinedust
Win 1,000 Solo battles100x Shinedust
