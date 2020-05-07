The best way to grind PokéCoins with the new system in Pokémon Go

Since Pokémon Go trainers are spending more time at home, Niantic has been adapting the game to social distancing and focusing more on individual experiences. Now, the developer is trying to provide more ways for trainers to earn PokéCoins while playing in one place.

Niantic is adding daily activities to help players earn five more coins. The only way you could earn PokéCoins before was by having Pokémon defend gyms. Every hour your Pokémon remained in the gym, you earned six PokéCoins.

In this new method, the number of PokéCoins earned from defending gyms will be reduced to two per hour. The maximum number of PokéCoins you can earn in a day, though, will be increased to 55.

Here are some of the daily activities you might see:

Make an Excellent Throw

Evolve a Pokémon

Make a Great Throw

Use a Berry to help catch a Pokémon

Take a snapshot of your buddy

Catch a Pokémon

Power up a Pokémon

Make a Nice Throw

Transfer a Pokémon

Win a raid

With the update, the trip to a gym probably won’t be worth it for now. But players won’t see a drastic change in PokéCoins with the daily tasks since the maximum number of coins remains basically the same. The best approach to gaining these coins is completely whatever daily challenges you get as quickly as possible.

Niantic will first test this update with trainers in Australia, but it should be released across the globe soon. During the initial rollout, Niantic will collect feedback and perform additional testing based on the results.